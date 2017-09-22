Reformation Finally Opened a Store Outside of New York and California

Sustainable clothing brand Reformation is expanding outside of just New York and California.

The eco-friendly line, favored by Emily Ratajkowski, Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid, has opened a shop in Dallas, so now Texas can head into 2815 North Henderson Avenue to try on the brand’s signature floaty frocks and printed crop tops.

@emrata in the super bloom wearing the Raleigh Dress. #refbabe 🌼 A post shared by Reformation (@reformation) on Apr 4, 2017 at 4:41pm PDT

The 2,020-square-foot store is in line with Reformation‘s new tech-focused shopping concept, which integrates the best of the brick and mortar store experience with online retail browsing. There is limited inventory on the floor, and shoppers can use the store’s touchscreen monitors to find their desired items in the right size, style, print and so on.

But don’t worry, technology hasn’t entirely taken over—there will still be actual human sales associates.

The company’s environmentally-aware ethos extends to the store’s physical configuration, as well, including the use of low VOC paints and eco lighting. As always, the signature black-and-white shopping tote bags and hangers are made from recycled materials.

The Dallas boutique is Reformation’s fourth tech-enabled store—the first opened in San Francisco in February, and the other two are in Los Angeles (on Melrose and Platform).

The brand’s Lower East Side and Soho stores aren’t yet equipped with the new technology, but there is good news for Reformation-loving New Yorkers—a third location is opening on Bond Street.