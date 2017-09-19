RGA Attacks Murphy In New TV AD

The Republican Governors Association on Tuesday launched its first television advertisement for the New Jersey governor’s race, committing funds toward a race where the GOP candidate, Kim Guadagno, is trailing by massive margins in the polls.

The 15-second spot is running in the New York City media market on both broadcast and cable, RGA spokesman Jon Thompson said. He declined to say how much money the national group spent on the ad buy.

Reports in July said Guadagno was having a hard time securing national support from groups like the RGA. Public polls have consistently shown Guadagno trailing Democratic gubernatorial nominee Phil Murphy by more than 20 points. The most recent survey by Quinnipiac University found her 25 points behind Murphy among likely voters.

The new TV ad attacks Murphy for his plans to raise $1.3 billion in taxes. Those tax hikes would only affect millionaires, corporations and marijuana smokers, according to the Murphy campaign.

“Phil Murphy believes taxes in Jersey aren’t high enough. So, Murphy plans to raise them $1.3 billion more,” a woman says in the ad. “Phil Murphy: He’s really loaded, really liberal, and really doesn’t get New Jersey.”

The RGA’s ad buy comes shortly after Guadagno’s campaign put up two TV ads last week. One repeats a familiar campaign promise to slash property taxes for homeowners and another attacks Murphy for saying openly that he would raise taxes on the rich and large businesses.

Earlier this month, Gov. Chris Christie and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker joined forces to raise $2.1 million for the RGA during an event in Monmouth County.