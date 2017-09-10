How to Live-Stream the Series Premiere of HBO’s ‘The Deuce’

Simply put: HBO’s The Deuce is television’s most anticipated new show of the fall and it’s not even really close. The series hails from David Simon, who created The Wire otherwise known as the greatest TV drama of all time (disagree at your own peril), and packs an absolutely stacked cast. Among the names are (deep breath) James Franco, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Gary Carr, Dominique Fishback and more.

Set in 1970s New York City, specifically the then-seedy and salacious Times Square, The Deuce explores the start of the commercial porn industry and the pilot is a sight to behold. Expertly written, the first episode manages to swiftly introduce a wide swath of characters in attention-grabbing ways while setting up their overall arcs for the season. Bursting with energy and decked out in a run-down look, The Deuce could be TV’s next great drama. Big ups to premiere director Michelle MacLaren, who has overseen some of your favorite episodes of Breaking Bad, The Walking Dead, The Leftovers and Game of Thrones.

If you’re interested in checking it out, here are all the ways you can live-stream the series premiere.

The Deuce Series Premiere Viewing Details

Date: Sunday, September 10

Time: 9 p.m. EST

TV Channel: HBO

How to Live-Stream The Deuce Pilot Online

If you have cable and are currently subscribed to HBO, you can live-stream The Deuce on HBO Go. Go to hbogo.com and sign in with your cable provider information.

If you do not have HBO, you can sign up for a one month free trial for HBO Now, which is HBO’s standalone streaming service. Go to hbonow.com

How to Live-Stream The Deuce Pilot on Mobile

If you have cable and are currently subscribed to HBO, you can live-stream The Deuce on the handy-dandy HBO Go app. You can download the HBO Go app on Google Play and iTunes. Once downloaded, sign in with your cable provider information.

If you do not have HBO, you can sign up for a one month free trial for HBO Now, which is HBO’s standalone streaming service. HBO Now is available on Google Play and iTunes.

It’s as easy at that, folks. Happy viewing.