USA Network has made some headway in recent years adapting to the Peak TV era by developing more edgy and popular original scripted dramas such as Mr. Robot, Colony and Shooter. But with Jessica Biel’s The Sinner, the network was hoping to tap into the current fascination with crime anthologies that have worked well for HBO (True Detective), FX (Fargo, American Crime Story) and other channels. Did they succeed?

The series has received mostly positive reviews, earning a 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s also proven to be a solid ratings hit, averaging 1.7 million live viewers, per TV Series Finale. Even if tonight’s season finale manages to botch the landing, which we doubt, USA Network is set up well moving forward. The Sinner can continue going after bigger names like Biel who are drawn to the modest eight-episode schedule and buzz surrounding prestige TV these days.

If you’re interested, here are all the ways you can live-stream tonight’s season finale.

The Sinner Season Finale Viewing Details

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2017

Time: 10 p.m.

Episode Title: “Part VIII”

TV Channel: USA Network

How to Live-Stream The Sinner Season Finale Online

You can live stream the The Sinner season finale on the USA Website. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable provider.

If you do not have access to a cable login, you can watch the episode through Sling TV, through a free one week trial. Credit card information is required when signing up, but you can cancel within the 7 days without being charged if you wish. Once signed up, download the Sling Desktop App and tune into USA Network.

How to Live-Stream The Sinner Season Finale on Mobile

You can watch the The Sinner Season 1, Episode 8 on the USA Now app. You will need to log in with your cable provider information. You can download USA Now app on: iTunes | Google Play | Windows | Roku | Xbox One.

If you do not have access to a cable login, you can watch the finale through Sling TV, through a free one week trial. Sign up for the trial, and then download the Sling TV App, which you can download for free in the iTunes or the Google Play Store.

