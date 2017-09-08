Get Your Very Own Custom ‘Titanic’ Necklace

Have you wanted your very own version of the Titanic diamond necklace ever since you saw a young, pre-modelizing Leo clutch Kate Winslet on the bow of a ship? If you don’t want a CZ knockoff and have yet to purchase the true diamond, there’s still hope.

Crown of Light, a New York-based, socially responsible company, created a custom Crown Glacier necklace with an 11.25 karat center blue diamond, accompanied by 4.32 karats of diamonds. It’s reminiscent of the Titanic classic, but reimagined in a thoroughly modern way. Just hope you aren’t wearing the new necklace on a sinking ship, as the total carat weight is quite hefty.

The real Titanic necklace did actually exist at one point, and it had quite the story—although Rose was not involved, and did not pose nude to show it off. There was a diamond and sapphire necklace on board the ship, given by the 40-year-old, very married Henry Morley to his 20-year-old love interest. The pair were secretly sailing together to start a new life in America. Of course, the necklace wasn’t exactly like the movie version, but it was equally expensive. The IRL “Heart of the Ocean” made it to America, and now lives in Florida.