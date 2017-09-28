Tommy Hilfiger Is Selling a Pair of Marilyn Monroe’s Jeans

From her winged eyeliner, ruby red lips and penchant for curve-hugging silhouettes, Marilyn Monroe has served as a timeless style inspiration for quite some time. And now, you just might be able to own a pair of jeans worn by the iconic actress.

As a part of Tommy Hilfiger‘s extensive collection of memorabilia, the jeans will hit the auction block on October 21, 2017 at Julien’s Auctions pop-up gallery in Los Angeles (and also online, for vintage aficionados worldwide).

Among the myriad of art and vintage furniture is a trove of fashion pieces worn by some of the greats. That includes a studded leather vest worn by Mick Jagger and a pair of vintage platform boots worn by KISS guitarist Ace Frehley in the ’70s. The collection also includes four tarot prints, casually signed by David Bowie, plus Andy Warhol screen prints of Liza Minnelli and Truman Capote.

There are even a few pieces from Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger’s personal wardrobe, including vintage dresses from Oscar de la Renta, Lanvin and La Mendola.

But the main highlight of the sale is this pair of denim blue jeans, which were first purchased by Hilfiger in 1999 from Christie’s auction of The Personal Property of Marilyn Monroe. Now they’re back on the market with a starting bid of $40,000. Monroe wore these jeans in the 1954 film River of No Return. According to a New York Times review of the film, the “audience’s attention is directed to Miss Monroe through frequent and liberal posing of her in full and significant views.”

These famous jeans feature a zip fly with a single button stamped “Foremost JCP Co.,” a trademark of J.C. Penney, and two cross-stitched back pockets. They were originally from the River of No Return wardrobe department and were one of three pairs. After purchasing the entire denim trio, Hilfiger gifted two of the pairs—one to Britney Spears and the other to Naomi Campbell—according to the auction description.

Each piece in this collection reflects Hilfiger’s appreciation for classic American style and entertainment. “Tommy Hilfiger’s distinctive brand has traversed the worlds of fashion, music, art and entertainment like no other designer in the world. This collection of eclectic and extraordinary personal pieces reflects the classic American style and spirit that the world has come to revere in his internationally renowned trademark,” stated Darren Julien, President and CEO of Julien’s Auctions in a press release for the auction.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of this collection, featuring over 300 pieces, will benefit Autism Speaks, an organization dedicated to finding solutions for families and individuals affected by autism. Hilfiger’s dedication to philanthropy and fashion has been longstanding, dating back to the launch of his iconic brand in 1985. Some of the other organizations he supports include The Giving Tree and Read for the Record.

Bidding runs until October 21 and if you’re unable to be at the Los Angeles pop up gallery you can bid online in real-time.