Top 10 Fall Art Exhibitions

"Mark Dion: Misadventures of a 21st-Century Naturalist" at the Institute of Contemporary Arts Boston

October 4, 2017 through January 1, 2018

Boston The ICA in Boston will present the efforts of another obsessive collector this fall: Mark Dion. However, Dion isn’t as interested in collecting himself as he is at examining what we collect and how we collect it. His approach, on full display in “Misadventures of a 21st-Century Naturalist,” is equal parts art and anthropology. For 25 years now, Dion has traveled around the world, gathering such things as plant samples, animal bones, old pieces of wallpaper, debris from buildings, and so on. When presented all together, his work looks at the ways in which we use artifacts to shape—or distort—history. Ultimately, it’s a question of power, as well as a subtle institutional critique: Who gets to depict the past? And why?