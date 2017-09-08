Troy Gentry Killed in Helicopter Crash

Troy Gentry, one half of the veteran country music group Montgomery Gentry, died today. He was 50.

Gentry was killed in a helicopter crash at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Bedford, NJ. The crash took place around 1 p.m. ET and the band had been scheduled to play a show in town later Friday night.

The band’s official Twitter account confirmed the news earlier today.

Local paper The Courier-Post reports that Gentry was riding in a Schweitzer 269 helicopter when it went down in a wooded area near the end of the airport’s runway 1. The outlet also noted another passenger was killed, though it is not yet clear who that may have been.

“Troy Gentry’s family wishes to acknowledge all of the kind thoughts and prayers, and asks for privacy at this time,” the duo’s label Average Joes Entertainment said in a posting on its website.

#BREAKING: Skyfox over helicopter crash with injuries at Flying W Airport #Medford NJ pic.twitter.com/ulsUXcwjJo — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) September 8, 2017

Gentry was best known as the guitarist to Eddie Montgomery’s vocalist in the Montogmery Gentry duo. The pair first came to fame with their 1999 album Tattoos & Scars and have since released seven studio albums. Aside from 2015’s Folks Like Us, every single one of them found its way onto the Country-Top 10. Throughout their career, the band is responsible for more than 20 singles landing on the country chart, including No. 1 hits such as “If You Ever Stop Loving Me,” “Something to Be Proud Of,” “Lucky Man,” “Back When I Knew It All” and “Roll with Me.”

Gentry is survived by his wife, their daughter, a daughter from a previous marriage, and his two brothers.