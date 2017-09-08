Watch Jennifer Lawrence Blame Trump Win for Recent String of Devastating Hurricanes

Jennifer Lawrence, busy promoting her new horror feature mother!, suggested that Mother Nature is punishing the United States with Hurricanes Harvey and Irma for electing Donald Trump as president despite his disbelief in society’s impact on climate change.

“You know, it’s this new language that’s forming. I don’t even recognize it. It’s also scary to know that climate change is due to human activity, and we continue to ignore it, and the only voice that we really have is through voting,” Lawrence said in an interview with British Network Channel 4 on Wednesday. Check out the video below.

“You know, you’re watching these hurricanes now, and it’s really hard, especially while promoting this movie, not to feel Mother Nature’s rage and wrath,” Lawrence said. “You know, I’ve heard things and seen things on TV in my own country that devastate me and make me sick, and it’s just really confusing.”

Dr. Michael Mann, director of the Earth System Science Center at Penn State, told the Observer that the scientific community believes climate change is creating stronger storms.

“There is scientific consensus now that the strongest hurricanes will get stronger as the world’s oceans warm, at a rate of roughly 10 miles per hour for each degree Fahrenheit of warming,” Mann said. “The past few years have been the warmest years on record for the world’s oceans, and it isn’t a coincidence that over this time frame we’ve seen the strongest storms ever, as measured by peak sustained wind speeds, for the globe, the Northern Hemisphere, Southern Hemisphere, Pacific, and now with Irma, the open Atlantic.”

The Academy Award-winning actress described the current U.S. political climate as “polarizing and upsetting,” and did not feel confused by any of Trump’s words or actions. “I think I know exactly what he is.”

Back in October 2015, Lawrence told EW that electing Trump would be “the end of the world.”

Following mother!, the 27-year-old actress can next be seen in Red Sparrow and Fox’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix.