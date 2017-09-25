How to Live-Stream ‘Young Sheldon’ Series Premiere

Sheldon Cooper is inescapable. As the headliner on television’s most-watched series The Big Bang Theory, returning tonight, the character is CBS’ golden goose. In fact, he’s so valuable to the network that they have designed an entire prequel spinoff around him. That’s right, Young Sheldon debuts tonight after Big Bang, so prepare for more “bazingas” than the human body is capable of withstanding.

Here’s CBS’ official plot synopsis:

“For 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper it isn’t easy growing up in East Texas. Being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isn’t always helpful in a land where church and football are king. And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naïve Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him. His father, George, is struggling to find his way as a high school football coach and as father to a boy he doesn’t understand. Sheldon’s mother, Mary, fiercely protects and nurtures her son in a town where he just doesn’t fit in. Sheldon’s older brother, Georgie, does the best he can in high school, but it’s tough to be cool when you’re in the same classes with your odd 9-year-old brother. Sheldon’s twin sister, Missy, sometimes resents all the attention Sheldon gets, but also remains the one person who can reliably tell Sheldon the truth. Finally, there’s Sheldon’s beloved Meemaw, his foul-mouthed, hard-drinking Texas grandmother who is very supportive of her grandson and his unique gifts. For 10 years on The Big Bang Theory, audiences have come to know the iconic, eccentric and extraordinary Sheldon Cooper. This single-camera, half-hour comedy gives us the chance to meet him in childhood, as he embarks on his innocent, awkward and hopeful journey toward the man he will become.”

If you’re interested in live-streaming the series premiere, we got you covered.

Young Sheldon Series Premiere Release Date, Episodes and Timing

Date: Monday, September 25

Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

Episode Title: “Pilot”

TV Channel: CBS

How to Live-Stream Young Sheldon Series Premiere Online

The easiest way for you to catch the pilot episode of Young Sheldon is by getting yourself a CBS All Access subscription. If you already pay for cable, all you need is your log-in and password information, and you’re good to go. But if not, you’re going to need to sign up.

The service costs $5.99 per month with commercials and $9.99 per month without advertisements. If you’re only interested in checking out tonight’s series premiere, CBS offers new subscribers a week-long free trial that can be canceled before payment is required.

The other way you can live-stream the episode is through DirecTV Now, which offers a free seven-day trial before paid membership kicks off. It’s pretty straightforward.

How to Live-Stream Young Sheldon Series Premiere on Mobile

The CBS All Access app is the way to go if you’re looking to live-stream Young Sheldon on your phone or tablet. You can download the app for free on the App Store, Google Play store and Windows Store. But remember, you’ll need your cable provider log-in information to watch, unless you go out and buy a subscription. That’s the way it goes, unfortunately.

The other way to watch the Season 11 premiere is through the DirectTV Now app on App Store and Google Play store. Other than that, you’re on your own.

Happy viewing!