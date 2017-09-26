‘Young Sheldon’ Scores Huge Ratings Premiere

CBS’ The Big Bang Theory has spawned another ratings monster. The prequel spinoff Young Sheldon, which premiered Monday night, was the most-watched comedy debut in six year.

Per TheWrap, Young Sheldon scored a 3.7 rating in Nielsen metered market numbers, good for a massive 16.57 million viewers in its debut. This is the biggest premiere for a comedy since 2011’s 2 Broke Girls. It is also the highest-rated broadcast comedy debut since 2013’s The Crazy Ones. In other words, “bazinga.”

To further put that number in context, ABC’s Modern Family—long one of the highest-rated shows on television—averaged just south of 7 million live plus same day viewers in its eighth season. Given the longevity of The Big Bang Theory, currently in its 11th season, uber-producer Chuck Lorre is likely salivating at what could be for Young Sheldon.

The new show’s numbers are sure to come down as time goes on. Very few series can match the lofty highs of its debut, after all. But this is still a huge win for CBS and further proof that brand name connections can help successfully launch spinoffs. If Young Sheldon‘s numbers hold up well throughout its rookie season, we could start seeing more mini-franchises on broadcast networks.