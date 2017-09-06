You’re the Worst is one of the best comedies on television. You can keep your Modern Family and your The Big Bang Theory, we’ll happily wallow in the dysfunctional yet sweet romances of FXX’s hit show. Though a comedy by name, You’re the Worst has always reached higher by exploring depression and loss and the self-sabotage we engage in when things get too real. Sure, there are a plethora of LOL moments between Gretchen, Jimmy and the surrounding cast of lovable yet terrible people they call friends and family. But there are also moments of deep introspection that elevate You’re the Worst past its table dressing competitors.

Unfortunately, the show has never been much of a ratings bonanza, averaging just under 220,000 weekly live plus same day viewers last season, per TV Series Finale. But FX president of programming John Landgraf knows a good thing when he sees it and has made it a point to protect quality series that may not be going gangbusters in terms of ratings. You can help justify that creatively protective strategy by live-streaming tonight’s special one-hour season four premiere.

You’re the Worst Season 4 Premiere Viewing Details

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2017

Time: 10 p.m. EST

TV Channel: FXX

How to Live-Stream You’re the Worst Season 4 Premiere Online

You can catch You’re the Worst online via FXNow and FXNetworks.com. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you aren’t currently on that cable or satellite program, you can live-stream You’re the Worst through DirecTV Now. DirecTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full week for free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you’re off the hook for any payments.

How to Live-Stream You’re the Worst Season 4 Premiere on Mobile

If you need to watch You’re the Worst on your phone, tablet or mobile device, the network has you covered with its FXNow App. The FXNow App is available on the App Store, Google Play store and Windows Store. Once you download the app, log in with your cable provider information and you’re all set.