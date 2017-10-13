Netflix’s ’13 Reasons Why’ Shuts Down Production Amid California Wildfires

Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why has halted production on season two amid the Northern California wildfires that have been destroying the area, Deadline reports. The series, produced by Selena Gomez, films in Vallejo. Production will continue to be on hiatus through Thursday, with additional days being added if necessary. As of now, the smoke in the area can thicken throughout the day depending on the wind conditions, but the fires have not reached the actual shooting locations.

Per the outlet, those in the cast and crew that have opted to leave have been flown home as many of them have homes in the areas of the fire. More than 20 wildfires have sprung up in California just this week and North California has been hit the hardest. Wildfires in the region remain unconstrained in some areas and at least 15 people have died as a result. More than 200 people have been reported missing as entire neighborhoods have been destroyed.

Cast members of the hit Netflix series have spoken out about the tragedy on Twitter:

The NorCal/Bay Area has been my home for almost a year while filming @13ReasonsWhy. My heart goes out to all affected by these awful fires. — DEVINDRUID (@DevinDruid) October 10, 2017

We film 13 Reasons Why in many of the areas in NorCal affected by these devastating fires. Sending love and thoughts to everyone involved. — Dylan Minnette (@dylanminnette) October 10, 2017

13 Reasons Why surprised many when it broke out for the streaming service back in March. The series stirred up considerable controversy with its brutal depiction of sexual assault and suicide but was also hailed for bringing attention to these issues, especially from its teenage perspective. Season two is expected to arrive sometime in 2018.