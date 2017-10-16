16 Alternatives to Your Basic Black Boots This Fall

Step into color this fall. Click through to see more options.
Clergerie/Instagram
Dries Van Noten Indigo Denim Ankle Boot, $790, Totokaelo.com.
Courtesy Totokaelo
Self-Portrait x Robert Clergerie Velvet Kibbont Boots, $595, Fwrd.com.
Courtesy FWRD
Oscar de la Renta Frederikke boots, $2,470, Farfetch.com.
Courtesy FarFetch
Topshop Margarita Floral Pointed Sock Boots, $65, Topshop.com.
Courtesy Topshop
Isa Tapia Women's Rocky Velvet & Fur Lace Up Booties, $650, Bloomingdales.com.
Courtesy Bloomingdale's
Marco de Vincenzo Bow-Embellished Perspex-Trimmed Mirrored-Leather Ankle Boots, $880, Net-a-Porter.com.
Courtesy Net-a-Porter
Miu Miu O-Ring Zipper Boots, $1,715, Brownsfashion.com.
Courtesy Browns Fashion
Gucci Women's Fosca Crystal Embroidered Booties, $2,390, Nordstrom.com.
Courtesy Nordstrom
Saint Laurent Niki 105 thigh-high jacket boots, $3,495, Farfetch.com.
Courtesy FarFetch
Tibi Alexis Bootie, $650, Revolve.com.
Courtesy Revolve
Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh Velvet-Heel Plaid Wool Ankle Booties, $1,205, Barneys.com.
Courtesy Barneys
Malone Souliers Kendas Tie Boots, $1,325, Shopbop.com.
Courtesy Shopbop
Ellery Patent Leather Bootie, $1,045, Modaoperandi.com.
Courtesy Moda Operandi
& Other Stories Patent Leather Ankle Boots, $195, Stories.com.
Courtesy & Other Stories
Polly Plume Ally Velvet Queen Bootie, $490, Revolve.com.
Courtesy Revolve
Modern Vice The Vegas Boot, $498, Modernvice.com.
Courtesy Modern Vice
When it comes to stomping through the delightfully chilly days of fall, hold yourself to one sartorial challenge: ditch the boring black boots.

We can all agree that it’s easy to reach for the same pair of leather booties that don’t show dirt, go with everything and just feel so familiar. But doesn’t that feel like a cop-out? Especially considering that this season’s offering of footwear is so packed with colors and patterns that it would be a shame not to give a pair of red patent leather Miu Miu boots a spin.

A flash of color will update any fall look, whether it be dressing up a pair of faded Levi’s with lavender Ellery kicks or partnering a swingy floral dress with some denim Dries Van Noten numbers. Plus, sparkly kicks like the pink Polly Plume booties double as jewelry for your feet. And if you opt to forgo those baby pink Marco de Vincenzo stiletto numbers that were made for Instagram, well, you’re bound to regret it.

Click through to see all of our picks for the best fall boots—that aren’t black.

