16 Alternatives to Your Basic Black Boots This Fall















When it comes to stomping through the delightfully chilly days of fall, hold yourself to one sartorial challenge: ditch the boring black boots.

We can all agree that it’s easy to reach for the same pair of leather booties that don’t show dirt, go with everything and just feel so familiar. But doesn’t that feel like a cop-out? Especially considering that this season’s offering of footwear is so packed with colors and patterns that it would be a shame not to give a pair of red patent leather Miu Miu boots a spin.

A flash of color will update any fall look, whether it be dressing up a pair of faded Levi’s with lavender Ellery kicks or partnering a swingy floral dress with some denim Dries Van Noten numbers. Plus, sparkly kicks like the pink Polly Plume booties double as jewelry for your feet. And if you opt to forgo those baby pink Marco de Vincenzo stiletto numbers that were made for Instagram, well, you’re bound to regret it.

Click through to see all of our picks for the best fall boots—that aren’t black.