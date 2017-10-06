New Bridal Season Declares: Dress Like a Queen

White silk crepe ballgown by Vera Wang, about $5,900 at VeraWang.com.
Silk Mikado strapless gown, about $5,800, and cape, about $12,800, by Francesca Miranda atFrancescamiranda.com.
Tulle ball gown with embroidered bodice, about $4,995 and cape, about $4,995, by Naeem Khan at Naeemkhan.com.
Ball gown with extended cathedral train, about $16,880, by Ines Di Santo at Inesdisanto.com.
Off-the-shoulder feather-embroidered ball gown, about $10,900, by Inbal Dror at Inbaldror.com
Tulle ball and taffeta ball gown, about $5,280, by Amsale at Amsale.com.
Bridal designers appear to have spent the last few months binge-watching British period dramas. With their voluminous skirts, romantic capes, and elaborate embroideries, the season’s most glorious gowns could easily have come from the sets of Masterpiece’s Victoria or Wolf Hall.
Perhaps it’s a backlash to flannel shirts and beanies. Or maybe it’s a longing for the days when the folks in power were masters of speech and good manners. But there’s something in these grand, court-worthy costumes that feels as uplifting as an episode of The Crown.
Rachel Leonard was the Fashion Director of Brides Magazine for 18 years—the first employee at Condé Nast to make the jump from advertising to editorial. Rachel is currently the Editorial Director for The Bridal Council, and can be followed on Instagram @_rachelleonard
A marketing executive currently living in Arizona, Sally Kilbridge spent more than 20 years as an editor at Brides Magazine. She indulges her love of travel and romance on her website, destinationw.com, a definitive guide to destination weddings.
