Another Poll Has Christie’s Approval Rating at 15 Percent

Gov. Chris Christie’s approval rating is still at 15 percent among New Jersey’s likely voters, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

In his last year in office, Christie’s poll numbers have hit historic lows in various polls. When a separate Quinnipiac poll first put the governor’s approval rating at 15 percent in June, pollsters reported that that number was the lowest approval rating for any governor in any of the 11 states surveyed by the university in over 20 years.

According to the new poll, 80 percent of likely New Jersey voters do not approve of the job Christie is doing, 15 percent approve, and 5 percent had no opinion or did not answer. Among Republicans, 57 percent approved and 37 percent disapproved.

President Trump did not fare well in the poll, either, with 65 percent of New Jersey likely voters disapproving of the job he is doing and 33 percent approving. When Republicans were surveyed, Trump’s approval rating shot up to 80 percent.

More New Jerseyans disapprove of Christie and Trump than Sen. Bob Menendez, the New Jersey Democrat currently on trial for allegedly accepting gifts and bribes in exchange for political favors. According to the poll, 49 percent of voters disapprove of Menendez while 31 percent approve. But 28 percent of Democrats surveyed said they were unsure of whether or not they approve of Menendez.

Only 19 percent of voters surveyed said they felt Menendez deserved to be re-elected.

Sen. Cory Booker got the highest marks, with 61 percent of voters approving of his job performance and 32 percent disapproving.

Regardless of political affiliation or gender, only 2 percent of respondents said they were “very satisfied” with the way things were going in New Jersey. Twenty-eight percent of respondents said they were “somewhat satisfied,” 39 percent said they were “somewhat dissatisfied,” and 31 percent said they were “very dissatisfied.”

Quinnipiac surveyed 1,049 New Jersey likely voters from Thursday through Tuesday. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.