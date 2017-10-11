‘Lethal Weapon’ Star Hilarie Burton Says Ben Affleck Once Groped Her

Ben Affleck recently joined the growing chorus of Hollywood voices that have spoken out against Harvey Weinstein amid the deluge of sexual harassment claims levied against the executive. However, actress Hilarie Burton, best known for her role on One Tree Hill, isn’t on board with his comments.

Burton responded to a Twitter user that Affleck once grabbed her breast on MTV’s Total Request Live more than 10 years ago.

I didn't forget. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 10, 2017

The Twitter user Shanice Brime responded to Burton by saying, “I’m so sorry that happened to you.” Burton, now a star on Lethal Weapon, replied, “Seriously, thanks for that. I was a kid.” She also posted a one-minute Vimeo clip of TRL “uncensored.”

https://t.co/wh2MpJVQzl Girls. I'm so impressed with you brave ones. I had to laugh back then so I wouldn't cry. Sending love. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 11, 2017

Around the 40-second mark, Burton says Affleck approached her and “tweaks my left boob.” The video doesn’t show the incident, but a separate YouTube video details what happened.

“Some girls like a good tweakage here and there,” she said in the video. “I’d rather have a high five.”

Affleck took to Facebook earlier this week where he denounced Weinstein, who produced his Oscar-winning Good Will Hunting, writing:

“I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass, and manipulate women over decades.”

However, Burton wasn’t the only female star who was shocked by Affleck’s remarks. Actress Rose McGowan accused Affleck of knowing full well about Weinstein’s past behaviors and lying in his public statements.

@benaffleck “GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT” you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

Ben Affleck fuck off — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

