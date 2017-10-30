Ben Affleck Checked Out This Gorgeous Santa Monica Abode

By
Ben Affleck reportedly toured this lavish home in Santa Monica. Scroll through to see inside the stunning home.
Halton Pardee + Partners
The residence is 9,422 square feet.
Halton Pardee + Partners
It's on the market for $18.5 million.
Halton Pardee + Partners
There's an indoor-outdoor fireplace.
Halton Pardee + Partners
Affleck's girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, accompanied him.
Halton Pardee + Partners
There are numerous glass walls.
Halton Pardee + Partners
Shookus isn't moving in just yet.
Halton Pardee + Partners
It's quite the outdoor setup.
Halton Pardee + Partners
The fireplace from outside.
Halton Pardee + Partners
The fire pit.
Halton Pardee + Partners
Affleck moved out of his shared home with Jennifer Garner in May.
Halton Pardee + Partners
The 1,000 bottle wine cellar.
Halton Pardee + Partners
The movie theater.
Halton Pardee + Partners
The kitchen is equipped with brand new appliances.
Halton Pardee + Partners
Downstairs, there are separate dining and living rooms.
Halton Pardee + Partners
There's a full gym inside.
Halton Pardee + Partners
It's an airy, open layout.
Halton Pardee + Partners
There are eight bedrooms.
Halton Pardee + Partners
The master suite occupies a full wing of the house.
Halton Pardee + Partners
Ben Affleck is really upping his real estate game. The actor was seen checking out apartments in New York last month and now he’s touring multimillion-dollar mansions on the West Coast, along with his girlfriend, television producer Lindsay Shookus.

Affleck was reportedly house hunting in Los Angeles, per Page Six, and it appears he’s looking for something rather pricy—the homes were in the $12 million to $18.5 million price range. The most expensive residence the pair viewed is located in Santa Monica Canyon—a sleek, modern, 9,422-square-foot two-story property.

The eight-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom house has more than enough room for Affleck and the three children he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Shookus, however, isn’t going to be a full-time resident—she and Affleck aren’t moving in together just yet, says TMZ.

Ben Affleck. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The first floor is comprised of an open family room, a chef’s kitchen with a marble island, plus a butler’s kitchen, per the listing held by Justin Alexander of Halton Pardee + Partners. There’s also a formal dining room and a double-height living room with an indoor-outdoor fireplace.

The master suite takes up an entire wing of the second floor, with a palatial bathroom and double closet. The 1,000-bottle wine cellar isn’t likely to be a draw for Affleck, who is sober—perhaps the lavish movie theater and gym will prove to be more enticing. Outside, there’s a pool and spa with an adjacent covered cabana and outdoor fireplace, plus a full outdoor kitchen with a fire pit.

Even though Affleck and Garner split up in 2015, he was residing in her guesthouse until this past May, when he finally moved out. Affleck hasn’t made any decision on a home on the West Coast or New York just yet, though. He did, however, seem to be more in the market for a rental in the city—he looked at a three-bedroom condo at 15 Central Park West, listed for $39,000 a month, in September.

