De Blasio Has Commanding Lead in Re-Election Race, Poll Finds

About a month before the election — and five days before the first general election debate — Mayor Bill de Blasio has 61 percent of likely voters backing him, according to a new poll of likely voters from Quinnipiac University.

De Blasio’s lead is especially stark when compared with the 17 percent support for Staten Island Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, his Republican opponent. About 58 percent of voters said they approved of de Blasio’s work as mayor, and 57 percent said he deserved re-election.

Malliotakis leads among Staten Island voters, with 47 percent support there compared with 34 percent for the mayor. By wide margins, the other four boroughs are de Blasio country. And 64 percent of likely voters do not know enough about Malliotakis to form an opinion.

Quinnipiac University surveyed 731 likely New York City voters from Sept. 27 to Oct. 4, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.7 percentage points.

“With a solid grip on four out of five boroughs and his challengers still distant … Mayor Bill de Blasio would seem to be gliding toward re-election in about four weeks,” said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the poll. Top issues for voters are “the racial divide” in the city as well as the economy, education and crime, he added.

The mayor, Malliotakis and former police detective Bo Dietl, who is running as an independent candidate, are set to face off in the first general election debate on Tuesday. The general election will take place on Nov. 7.

Former Democratic mayoral candidate Sal Albanese, who is now on the Reform Party line, has the support of 8 percent of likely voters, while Dietl has 6 percent, the poll found.

A campaign spokesman for Malliotakis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At the end of September, Malliotakis received $1.5 million in public matching funds, which put some wind in her sails during a tough year for the GOP in New York City politics.

At an Association for a Better New York power breakfast on Thursday morning, she blasted the mayor’s quality of life record, insisting that his plan to tackle the city’s homelessness crisis is insufficient, calling for a better plan to address mental health issues and complaining about public urination.