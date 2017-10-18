Bruce Springsteen May Extend His Broadway Run

Getting your hands on some Bruce Springsteen Broadway tickets has been about as difficult as finding the Holy Grail. But fear not if you haven’t yet been able to catch The Boss live, because he may be extending his Broadway run.

Variety reports that Springsteen on Broadway is set to extend its Walter Kerr Theater stay from February 3 until possibly June. You may take one minute to do the happy dance at your desk now.

The show marks Springsteen’s first slate of solo dates since 2005’s Devils & Dust tour and feature music from his entire career which is exactly what we want to hear. The show also features stories from his best-selling memoir Born to Run. It’s not a surprise that the exclusive event hasn’t reached everyone yet as the Walter Kerr Theater seats fewer than 1,000 people. Fans have been scrambling for tickets ever since they went on sale.

The show began performances on October 3 and officially opened on October 12. In its first seven days of sales, it has already earned $2.33 million, per the outlet.

Not only does Sprinsteen star (obviously), but he also directs. Fellow musicians have been attending the show since it opened, including guitarist Nils Lofgren, who seemed to enjoy it.