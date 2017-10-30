10 Years Later, Christian Siriano Is Still Having Fun With Fashion

By
Siriano will be celebrating ten years in fashion next year. What better way for the fashion designer to celebrate than Dresses to Dream About, a book packed with images of his greatest works? The tome includes looks from Spring 2010 to Fall 2017 and delves into Siriano’s design process, inspiration and history as a designer.
Dresses to Dream About, by Christian Siriano, Rizzoli New York, 2017
You may recognize this look if you self-identify as a Taylor Swift fan. This dress, which was worn for the promotion of her fragrance Wonderstruck in 2011, gives great insight to Siriano’s design process."Originally, there were a lot of different elements to this dress and I couldn't decide exactly how they should be: the bodice was supposed to be a different color, the beading was supposed to be really, really pink," he said. Instead, the final product is exemplary of Siriano’s ability to mix textures to create something truly unique.
Dresses to Dream About, by Christian Siriano, Rizzoli New York, 2017
Siriano's process is as classic as his designs. From rough sketch to finished product, his artistry is transparent in this book and evidence of his training with Alexander McQueen and Vivienne Westwood.
Dresses to Dream About, by Christian Siriano, Rizzoli New York, 2017
Fun fact: Model Coco Rocha was Siriano’s date to his first CFDA Awards Ceremony. “Coco has a from-another-time quality about her; it’s in the way she carries herself," Siriano said of his date. This art deco-inspired dress designed specifically for her, entitled Coco Deco, is from his Resort 2016 collection.
Dresses to Dream About, by Christian Siriano, Rizzoli New York, 2017
Advertisement
Another famed actress to don one of Siriano’s designs is Sarah Jessica Parker. The fashion icon wore this look for the cover of Marie Claire in 2011. In true SJP style, she paired the ruffled chiffon skirt with a plain white tee.
Dresses to Dream About, by Christian Siriano, Rizzoli New York, 2017
Siriano is unique in that his designs not only appeal to everybody, but can also be worn by every body. In 2016, after actress and comedian Leslie Jones tweeted her frustration of designers refusing to dress her for the premiere of Ghostbusters, Siriano stepped up and designed a fiery red dress for the red carpet. He aptly named this look “Red Hot Jones.”
Dresses to Dream About, by Christian Siriano, Rizzoli New York, 2017
Next to Jackie Kennedy, Michelle Obama is regarded as one of the most fashionable first ladies and who better to design for the incredible powerhouse than Siriano? The designer was approached to make this look exclusively for the former First Lady for the 2016 Democratic National Convention. The Obamas have always been regarded for their sense of style, and this design lived up to that hype.
Dresses to Dream About, by Christian Siriano, Rizzoli New York, 2017
Advertisement
Siriano’s style translates across various aesthetics. Sometimes he’s classic, sometimes he’s avant-garde. Regardless, his designs communicate the eternal glamour that is a central theme in every one of his collections. This design from the Fall 2017 collection features a bright pink sheer bodice with a faux feather skirt.
Dresses to Dream About, by Christian Siriano, Rizzoli New York, 2017
Slideshow | List
- / 8

Years ago, Christian Siriano was rightly crowned as “the new king of old-school glamour” by Elle and that aesthetic can be seen in just about everything that the designer makes—and let’s be clear, he does a lot. In fact, his Manhattan design studio is only one facet of the Christian Siriano brand. Since launching in 2008, Siriano has collaborated with brands and retailers such as Payless Shoes, Layne Bryant, Victoria’s Secret Beauty and Nordstrom. He has also designed ranges of home goods, intimates and eyewear. His ability to transcend various price points and consumer demographics make him a designer for the people: you can own a Christian Siriano piece whether you’re on an Oprah budget or a Payless budget. 

Siriano has gained notoriety over the last few years for his gorgeous gowns, but also for his inclusive decision to design for all body types. It’s easy to see why Siriano has been embraced far beyond just the fashion industry, as he’s become synonymous with dressing actresses like Danielle Brooks and Christina Hendricks in flattering frocks and seamlessly producing fashion shows that display all body types and a healthy mix of diversity.

Now close to marking a decade in the business, Siriano is celebrating his most memorable designs with a Rizzoli coffee table tome, titled, Dresses to Dream About. The designer’s latest venture gives a glimpse into his design aesthetic and the gorgeous gowns worn by the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Rihanna, Angelina Jolie, Oprah Winfrey, Viola Davis and Heidi Klum, just to name a few. Here, we highlight a few of the most notable designs featured on the pages of this book. 

Dresses to Dream About will be available for pre-order on Amazon or can be purchased directly from the Christian Siriano website on November 7.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page