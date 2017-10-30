10 Years Later, Christian Siriano Is Still Having Fun With Fashion

Siriano’s style translates across various aesthetics. Sometimes he’s classic, sometimes he’s avant-garde. Regardless, his designs communicate the eternal glamour that is a central theme in every one of his collections. This design from the Fall 2017 collection features a bright pink sheer bodice with a faux feather skirt.

Siriano will be celebrating ten years in fashion next year. What better way for the fashion designer to celebrate than Dresses to Dream About , a book packed with images of his greatest works? The tome includes looks from Spring 2010 to Fall 2017 and delves into Siriano’s design process, inspiration and history as a designer.









Years ago, Christian Siriano was rightly crowned as “the new king of old-school glamour” by Elle and that aesthetic can be seen in just about everything that the designer makes—and let’s be clear, he does a lot. In fact, his Manhattan design studio is only one facet of the Christian Siriano brand. Since launching in 2008, Siriano has collaborated with brands and retailers such as Payless Shoes, Layne Bryant, Victoria’s Secret Beauty and Nordstrom. He has also designed ranges of home goods, intimates and eyewear. His ability to transcend various price points and consumer demographics make him a designer for the people: you can own a Christian Siriano piece whether you’re on an Oprah budget or a Payless budget.

Siriano has gained notoriety over the last few years for his gorgeous gowns, but also for his inclusive decision to design for all body types. It’s easy to see why Siriano has been embraced far beyond just the fashion industry, as he’s become synonymous with dressing actresses like Danielle Brooks and Christina Hendricks in flattering frocks and seamlessly producing fashion shows that display all body types and a healthy mix of diversity.

Now close to marking a decade in the business, Siriano is celebrating his most memorable designs with a Rizzoli coffee table tome, titled, Dresses to Dream About. The designer’s latest venture gives a glimpse into his design aesthetic and the gorgeous gowns worn by the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Rihanna, Angelina Jolie, Oprah Winfrey, Viola Davis and Heidi Klum, just to name a few. Here, we highlight a few of the most notable designs featured on the pages of this book.

Dresses to Dream About will be available for pre-order on Amazon or can be purchased directly from the Christian Siriano website on November 7.