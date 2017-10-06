Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Made Their Malibu Home Even More Attractive

The Crawford-Gerber fam is really trying to leave this Malibu house. Scroll through to see inside the glamorous, oceanfront property.
The wraparound terrace includes a fire pit.
Crawford and Gerber have been trying to part ways with the residence for nearly a year.
Crawford and Gerber bought the home for $50.5 million in 2015.
The gourmet eat-in kitchen has a breakfast island.
Picturesque views of the ocean from the floor-to-ceiling glass doors.
Just in case you weren't sure who the sellers are...
They entirely renovated the estate.
The furniture is included in the sale.
An enviable selection of coffee table books.
Fit for a family of models.
The family is decamping to Beverly Hills.
There's a tennis court on the three-acre estate.
There's a private path down to the beach.
Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and their two children, Presley and Kaia Gerber, recently returned back to the United States following a very busy Fashion Month.

Both Kaia and Presley graced the runways, as did Crawford, of course, in a serious ’90s supermodel moment in honor of Gianni Versace along with fellow icons, Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Helena Christensen and Naomi Campbell.

Kaia Gerber, Presley Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. David Crotty/PMC

But now that the entire family is back in California, it seems Crawford and Gerber are turning their attention back to their extensive property portfolio—and they’re getting serious about offloading a big part of it. Indeed, almost exactly one year ago, Crawford and Gerber decided to sell their beautifully renovated Malibu property, sticking a $60 million price tag on the three-acre oceanfront estate in November 2016.

Unfortunately for Crawford and Gerber, it seems they haven’t had much luck finding someone willing to take the two-story home off their hands—they just discounted it to $50 million.

While that isn’t a steal by any means, it’s actually $500,000 less than the $50.5 million the pair bought the 5,254-square-foot home for in February 2015, and that’s not even taking into account what they spent on the redesign.

The four-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom house was built in 1944, and the couple “transformed” it into a beach compound, says the listing Christopher Cortazzo of Coldwell Banker is sharing with Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency.

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford are willing to take a loss on the home. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The first floor is comprised of a sitting and dining area, media room, kitchen with an island breakfast bar and a great room with floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors. The master suite, which features a stunning ocean view, is on the second floor, with a fireplace, sitting area and two bathrooms—and this is Cindy Crawford we’re talking about, so of course there are dressing closets.

Not that the other bedroom suites aren’t lavish, too—three have private entrances, including one with a full kitchen, even equipped with an island.

The wraparound deck has a fire pit, and elsewhere on the property there is a tennis court and a private path to the beach. Last year, Town & Country reported all the stylish furniture was being included in the sale—we wonder if this takes into account the glamour shots of Crawford above one of the beds, or the Casamigos tequila perfectly set up on a bar cart.

Perhaps Crawford and Gerber are more motivated to part ways with this Malibu estate because they’ve already found where they’re moving next—they did, after all, recently purchase a stunning house in Beverly Hills for $11.63 million, which they’ll surely be adorning in plenty more framed family photos and lots of tequila.

