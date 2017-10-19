David Blaine Accused of Rape

Magician David Blaine has been accused by a model of raping her at his London home in 2004, prompting an investigation by British authorities.

The Daily Beast reports that Natasha Prince has come forward with the allegation that Blaine raped her a few months after her 21st birthday. Scotland Yard reportedly wants to speak with Blaine as a result.

“Officers from the Met’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating an allegation of rape,” Scotland Yard said in a statement to The Daily Beast.

“The allegation was reported to police on 17 November 2016 by a woman who alleged she was raped at an address in Chelsea in June or July 2004 when she was aged 21. There have been no arrests at this stage and enquiries continue.”

Per the report, authorities notified Prince in September that they had asked Blaine and his lawyer to speak with them for an “interview under caution” in England.

“My client vehemently denies that he raped or sexually assaulted any woman, ever, and he specifically denies raping a woman in 2004,” Marty Singer, Blaine’s attorney, said.

“If, in fact, there is any police investigation, my client will fully cooperate because he has nothing to hide.”

Prince claims that Blaine invited her to a friends house for drinks back in 2004. After finishing a cocktail that Blaine had made in another room, she noted “that’s really the last thing I remember.”

She continued:

“At some point, I was on the bed, face-forward, and he was behind me. I think it woke me up a little bit, because I’d never had that [anal sex] done to me before. I remember moving around a lot. I was limp, and I was very floaty; I was in and out of a deep sleep. “When I woke up, I was very relaxed — very stoned. The lights were on, and I was naked. He was shirtless at the end of the bed. And when I looked at him, he said, ‘You have really nice tits.’ … He was just folding clothes, walking around. He didn’t kiss me or anything.”

“I would never wish anyone to go to jail—that’s in the hands of the law,” she said. “I want him to know that I’m not stupid, and I know what happened.”