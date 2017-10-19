De Blasio Calls Bringing Self-Driving Cars to New York a ‘Mistake’

In their latest scuffle, Mayor Bill de Blasio called Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement that self-driving cars will be tested in New York State next year “a mistake.”

On Tuesday, Cuomo said that General Motors and Cruise Automation are applying to start the first ongoing testing of autonomous vehicles in the state in early 2018. Through the governor’s recent legislation allowing the testing to take place, GM and Cruise are applying to start in Manhattan.

Mapping has already kicked off in a geofenced area. An engineer will be in the driver’s seat in order to supervise and assess performance, and a second individual will be in the passenger seat.

De Blasio said that he isn’t onboard with the program.

“I really don’t like it. I think it’s a mistake. I think that it creates a danger,” he said. “We need to have a very careful process around autonomous vehicles. As a larger issue, there is some real great potential and there’s also really big challenges and unanswered questions and before we put a single one on the streets of New York City, we should answer some of those questions and make sure it’s the right thing to do.”

He said that they have to deal with the pros and cons going forward, citing safety concerns. And he claimed that the NYPD and the city’s Department of Transportation were not consulted about the plan.

“We are in the middle of … Vision Zero,” de Blasio continued, referring to his initiative that seeks to lower pedestrian deaths. “The last thing we wanna do is create a potential new danger so we’re gonna be very aggressive in saying this is not a good idea unless it is carefully vetted.”

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

But Rich Azzopardi, a spokesman for Cuomo, asserted on Twitter that the city was consulted about the tests well in advance and ahead of the formal announcement.

Not true. City was alerted months ago and was alerted again before the announcement was made. — Rich Azzopardi (@RichAzzopardi) October 17, 2017

Cruise is expanding its presence in New York and will start forming a team of employees in the city.

The legislation, included in the the fiscal year 2018 budget, permits the testing through a pilot program. Cruise’s planned testing would mark the first time Level 4 self-driving cars will be tested in the state. The governor described it as paving the way for more self-driving car development in the state and establishing the state as a center of autonomous vehicle innovation.

The Daily News reported that a GM political action committee gave more than $17,000 to Cuomo three months ahead of the announcement of the program. The governor’s office told the Daily News that it did not affect the outcome.

City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, for her part, also told reporters at her monthly pre-stated meeting that she was not aware of the program. She also took to Twitter to state that the Council was not alerted.