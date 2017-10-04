Where to Eat in Delray Beach On (And Off) Atlantic Avenue

The rigatoni and rock shrimp is one of the many new dishes at City Oyster, best known for their seafood.

Delray Beach restaurants aren't exactly known for Instagram-worthy interiors, but brand new spot AVANT is hoping to change that with a modern design.











Now that fall weather has finally decided to arrive, it’s more than likely you’re considering venturing somewhere where it’s summer year-round. Of course, you could always go on an island vacation, but if you’re looking for something a bit closer to home, it’s far easier to jet to Florida. And while Miami is quite appealing if you’re a Kardashian accomplice, South Beach isn’t everyone’s style.

In Delray Beach, plenty of places are popping up (or introducing new menus) on Atlantic Avenue, or in the nearby Pineapple Grove. There’s the recently launched Avant, a modern spot inspired by ’90s art in New York. It’s not exactly serving up typical SoFla fare; the restaurant is globally inspired and offers dishes like a Pineapple Boat, stuffed with shrimp, chicken, mussels, andouille sausage and Saffron Rice, a decadent lobster truffle grilled cheese and Korean BBQ short ribs. However, the major Insta-moment occurs outside, thanks to their 12-foot sculpture of a bear.

Longtime lunch favorite City Oyster & Sushi Bar recently updated their menu, adding strawberry french toast as a new brunch option (of course they offer bottomless drinks) alongside brand new seafood options. And Max’s Harvest, now a neighborhood mainstay, has introduced a new Southern chef, Blair Wilson. Arriving from The Social Club in Miami Beach, he’s bringing along plenty of modern farm-to-table dishes—though they consider it “farm-to-fork.” The menu is brimming with experimental dishes, such as the Buffalo Alligator made with miso buttermilk and n’duja hot sauce, the Black Cherry salad with almond-quinoa granola and a Steak Tartine.

If you’re looking for a bit of a younger vibe, Dada has made itself a go-to with freshly made mojitos and outdoor dining under twinkly lights. In fact, some might say it was Delray’s first Insta-ready restaurant, with the vintage ponies sitting in the parking lot, ready for a pose. But for those who are meeting with parents (or more likely, grandparents, as it is South Florida), Vic & Angelo’s is always a classic.

Scroll through to see where to visit in Delray if you're tired of Miami and have no plans on ever venturing to Orlando.