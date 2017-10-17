Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson Split From Their Hollywood Home

By
Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson have officially parted ways with their fashionable West Hollywood home. Scroll through to see inside.
Keller Williams
Kruger and Jackson bought the property in early 2014.
Keller Williams
The main structure is new.
Keller Williams
Walls of glass provide an airy atmosphere.
Keller Williams
The living and dining areas open to the outside via steel pivot doors.
Keller Williams
A stone double sided fireplace separates areas of the first level.
Keller Williams
There are sleek concrete floors throughout.
Keller Williams
The kitchen seamlessly leads to the dining area.
Keller Williams
They bought the home through two private trusts.
Keller Williams
There are a total of five bedrooms in the main residence.
Keller Williams
Two of the guest suites are on the second story.
Keller Williams
The master suite features a rather unique, glass-enclosed shower.
Keller Williams
The former couple listed the home in May this year for $6 million.
Keller Williams
It's not clear if the couple was ever able to actually reside in the home for a significant period of time.
Keller Williams
The house is on North Orlando Avenue.
Keller Williams
A glass-walled staircase leads to the second floor.
Keller Williams
The light is a vintage 1960s Italian fixture.
Keller Williams
The kitchen is accented with wood cabinetry and white countertops.
Keller Williams
They've sold the home for $5.77 million.
Keller Williams
There's also a two-story guest house on the property.
Keller Williams
The guest house features a tiled fireplace and a loft-like look.
Keller Williams
And has its own kitchen.
Keller Williams
The house was built to be eco-friendly.
Keller Williams
There are solar panels and heated floors.
Keller Williams
After Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson broke up in 2016, they held onto their shared West Hollywood abode.

It’s easy to see why they didn’t immediately hoist it onto the open market—the fashionable house, with its stucco and cedar exterior, looks like it would be hard to give up. Alas, by May 2017, the exes decided it was time to bid adieu to the 4,931-square-foot home, and listed it for $6 million.

Kruger and Jackson paid $2.9 million for the property in early 2014, and it appears they built the five-bedroom, four-bathroom main house after purchasing the estate—it’s eco-friendly, with a rain water collection system, solar panels and heated floors, according to the listing held by Keller Williams Larchmont broker Angela Bond.

Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger offloaded their West Hollywood house. Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

The airy, contemporary main residence offers an open layout, with steel pivot doors that open to the exterior spaces. A stone double-sided fireplace is positioned in the middle of the living and entertaining spaces, and the kitchen is opening to the dining room.

The second level is reached by a glass-sided wooden staircase, over which a vintage 1960s Italian light fixture hangs. Two of the guest suites are on the second story, as well as an open family room.

The master suite offers floor-to-ceiling glass that opens to the sunken courtyard, plus a glass-encased shower. The walk-in closet has its own central island, perhaps making it more of a dressing room.

There’s also a two-story guest house on the 0.28-acre property, right by the pool. The one-bedroom, one-bathroom structure has its own full kitchen and there’s even a fireplace inside.

Kruger and Jackson, who were together for nearly a decade, each owned 50 percent of the home, which they’ve now sold for $5.77 million, per WWD. With this sale, it appears they’ve officially rid themselves of their shared residences.

Kruger, in particular, has made a number of real estate moves since splitting with Jackson—she sold her East Village apartment for $1.1 million this summer, which was significantly over the $985,000 asking price. She’s moved on to an eco-friendly Tribeca loft—she paid $4.2 million for a two-bedroom on White Street.

