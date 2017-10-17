Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson Split From Their Hollywood Home

It's not clear if the couple was ever able to actually reside in the home for a significant period of time.

After Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson broke up in 2016, they held onto their shared West Hollywood abode.

It’s easy to see why they didn’t immediately hoist it onto the open market—the fashionable house, with its stucco and cedar exterior, looks like it would be hard to give up. Alas, by May 2017, the exes decided it was time to bid adieu to the 4,931-square-foot home, and listed it for $6 million.

Kruger and Jackson paid $2.9 million for the property in early 2014, and it appears they built the five-bedroom, four-bathroom main house after purchasing the estate—it’s eco-friendly, with a rain water collection system, solar panels and heated floors, according to the listing held by Keller Williams Larchmont broker Angela Bond.

The airy, contemporary main residence offers an open layout, with steel pivot doors that open to the exterior spaces. A stone double-sided fireplace is positioned in the middle of the living and entertaining spaces, and the kitchen is opening to the dining room.

The second level is reached by a glass-sided wooden staircase, over which a vintage 1960s Italian light fixture hangs. Two of the guest suites are on the second story, as well as an open family room.

The master suite offers floor-to-ceiling glass that opens to the sunken courtyard, plus a glass-encased shower. The walk-in closet has its own central island, perhaps making it more of a dressing room.

There’s also a two-story guest house on the 0.28-acre property, right by the pool. The one-bedroom, one-bathroom structure has its own full kitchen and there’s even a fireplace inside.

Kruger and Jackson, who were together for nearly a decade, each owned 50 percent of the home, which they’ve now sold for $5.77 million, per WWD. With this sale, it appears they’ve officially rid themselves of their shared residences.

Kruger, in particular, has made a number of real estate moves since splitting with Jackson—she sold her East Village apartment for $1.1 million this summer, which was significantly over the $985,000 asking price. She’s moved on to an eco-friendly Tribeca loft—she paid $4.2 million for a two-bedroom on White Street.