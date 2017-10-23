Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Bought the Perfect Oceanfront Home

Ellen DeGeneres just scooped up yet another incredible home in California.
The talk show host purchased a glamorous, glassy estate in the small Santa Barbara city of Carpinteria, a short ways away from the more pretentious Montecito.
DeGeneres and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, paid $18.6 million for the 5,979-square-foot home, which was originally built in 1979.
The four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom main residence has been “extensively” remodeled, per the listing shared by Marsha Kotlyar, Kathleen Winter and Michele White of Berkshire Hathaway, and numerous glass walls provide views of the ocean.
An airy, open layout on the entry level includes a great room, living room, separate dining space and a sleek kitchen, complete with a breakfast bar. There are multiple indoor fireplaces, in both the entertaining spaces and bedrooms.
The sprawling master suite is on the second floor, with its own private office as well as a ridiculously lavish walk-in closet, plus a spa bathroom—all of which have views of the water.
The deck is equipped with an outdoor fireplace, dining area, daybed, lounge space and a built-in spa.
Elsewhere on the 1.13-acre property, which offers 79 feet of beach frontage, is a one-bedroom, two-bathroom 883-square-foot guesthouse, plus a plunge pool and a clay tennis court.
Even though Carpinteria is a relatively small locale, it’s already filled with celebrities—in fact, DeGeneres and de Rossi’s new street is home to George Lucas, Kevin Costner as well as Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.