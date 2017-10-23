Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Bought the Perfect Oceanfront Home

By
Ellen DeGeneres just bought a beautiful home in a tiny town in Santa Barbara. Scroll through to take a peek at the glitzy retreat.
Berkshire Hathaway
DeGeneres paid $18.6 million for the house.
Berkshire Hathaway
The entire main house was extensively renovated.
Berkshire Hathaway
There are amazing views of the water from nearly every spot in the home.
Berkshire Hathaway
In addition, there's a one-bedroom, two-bathroom guesthouse.
Berkshire Hathaway
Walls of glass show off the picturesque views.
Berkshire Hathaway
The master suite has a private office, as well.
Berkshire Hathaway
The master walk-in closet is incredible.
Berkshire Hathaway
There are a total of four bedrooms.
Berkshire Hathaway
There's even a fireplace in the bathroom.
Berkshire Hathaway
There are multiple outdoor lounging areas.
Berkshire Hathaway
Elsewhere on the property, there's a clay tennis court.
Berkshire Hathaway
There's a built-in spa on the deck.
Berkshire Hathaway
The home is located on Padaro Lane.
Berkshire Hathaway
It happens to be on the same street as Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' new home.
Berkshire Hathaway
Ellen DeGeneres just scooped up yet another incredible home in California.

The talk show host purchased a glamorous, glassy estate in the small Santa Barbara city of Carpinteria, a short ways away from the more pretentious Montecito.

DeGeneres and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, paid $18.6 million for the 5,979-square-foot home, which was originally built in 1979.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi added a beautiful home to their real estate portfolio. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom main residence has been “extensively” remodeled, per the listing shared by Marsha Kotlyar, Kathleen Winter and Michele White of Berkshire Hathaway, and numerous glass walls provide views of the ocean.

An airy, open layout on the entry level includes a great room, living room, separate dining space and a sleek kitchen, complete with a breakfast bar. There are multiple indoor fireplaces, in both the entertaining spaces and bedrooms.

The sprawling master suite is on the second floor, with its own private office as well as a ridiculously lavish walk-in closet, plus a spa bathroom—all of which have views of the water.

The deck is equipped with an outdoor fireplace, dining area, daybed, lounge space and a built-in spa.

Elsewhere on the 1.13-acre property, which offers 79 feet of beach frontage, is a one-bedroom, two-bathroom 883-square-foot guesthouse, plus a plunge pool and a clay tennis court.

Even though Carpinteria is a relatively small locale, it’s already filled with celebrities—in fact, DeGeneres and de Rossi’s new street is home to George Lucas, Kevin Costner as well as Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

