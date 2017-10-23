Every Detail from Harley Viera-Newton and DJ Ross One’s NYC Wedding

We did that!!!!! A post shared by Harley Viera-Newton (@harleyvnewton) on Oct 21, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT

This weekend DJ and designer Harley Viera-Newton tied the knot with fellow DJ Ross Schwartzman (AKA DJ Ross One), during an intimate ceremony in New York City.

Who was present? Everyone’s favorite designers, models, socialites and, of course, DJs, including Alexa Chung, Poppy Delevingne, Laura Love, Derek Blasberg, Josephine de La Baume, Carlotta Kohl, Mike Nouveau and Sarah Staudinger. But followers got in on the action, too, as the newlyweds and guests shared much of the wedding’s details on Instagram.

Viera-Newton began the Instagramming by showing the world that she’s been ready for her big day for quite some time, as depicted by a throwback photo.

Let's do this! A post shared by Harley Viera-Newton (@harleyvnewton) on Oct 20, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

Now older and much more glamorous, the bride did not disappoint with her spectacular dress, venue and guests.

As the designer of her own dress collection, HVN and a well-known DJ on the NYC scene, some may have suspected the bride’s wedding dress would be extravagant and over-the-top, but Viera-Newton instead opted for an elegant long-sleeved lace dress with a high neckline and an extraordinarily detailed matching veil.

👰🏼✌🏽 A post shared by Sarah Staudinger (@staud) on Oct 21, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

While Viera-Newton has yet to disclose the designer behind her elegant gown, her bridesmaids were dutifully dressed in HVN dresses, which were covered in an apropos heart print. And yes, you can buy the dresses on Viera-Newton’s own website, HVN.

If it were a bouquet of Percocet I would have caught it 💕 A post shared by @lilywaronker on Oct 21, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

The wedding took place at the West Village eatery, Palma, which was decked out in flowers and fine silverware for the special occasion.

Guests happily snapped pictures of the loving couple—and made their own memories in the photo booth at the reception. Later on in the evening, Viera-Newton changed into a full Hollywood glam look, donning a beautiful white fur coat and sparkling heart-shaped earrings.

The whole affair was a true New York wedding—from the guest list to her outfit choices. In fact, even Migos took to Instagram to congratulate the new couple. If that’s not #weddinggoals, we’re not sure what is.