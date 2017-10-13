Former Bush Speechwriter Tells Republicans ‘It’s Time to Panic’

One Republican thinks it’s “time to panic” over President Donald Trump’s fitness for office. In a blistering Thursday op-ed for the Washington Post, former speechwriter and presidential advisor Michael Gerson called on Republicans to grow “vertebrates” towards Trump’s “fundamental unfitness for high office.”

“It is no longer possible to safely ignore the leaked cries for help coming from within the administration,” wrote Gerson. “They reveal a president raging against enemies, obsessed by slights, deeply uninformed and incurious, unable to focus, and subject to destructive whims.”

The op-ed comes following the president’s public feuds with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Senator Bob Corker (R-TN), along with a Vanity Fair report claiming that Trump seethed, “I hate everyone at the White House.”

“The American government now has a dangerous fragility at its very center,” Gerson continued. “Much of the White House senior staff seems bound, not by loyalty to the president, but by a duty to protect the nation from the president.”

Gerson served as President George W. Bush’s chief speechwriter from 2001 until June 2006 and was a member of the White House Iraq Group. He helped write the former president’s controversial second inaugural address that called for nation building and democracy around the world.