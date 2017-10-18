Gord Downie, lead singer of Tragically Hip, has passed away at the age of 53. The band confirmed his death Wednesday morning and noted that he was surrounded by his family.

In May 2016, the band announced that Downie had been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor. While Doctors at Toronto’s Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center noted at the time that his glioblastoma had responded well to radiation and chemotherapy, they confirmed that it was not curable.

Downie, best known as the lead singer and lyricist for his popular Canadian band, also released five solo albums throughout his career: Coke Machine Glow (2001), Battle of the Nudes (2003), The Grand Bounce (2010), And the Conquering Sun with The Sadies (2014) and Secret Path (2016).

The Tragically Hip is comprised of Downie, guitarist Paul Langlois, guitarist Rob Baker, bassist Gord Sinclair and drummer Johnny Fay. All told, they have released 14 studio albums, two live albums, one EP and 54 singles. Since they formed in 1983, nine of their albums have reached No. 1 on the Canadian charts and they have won 16 Juno awards.