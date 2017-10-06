Famed French fashion designer Hervé L. Leroux has passed away at 60-years-old. The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode confirmed his death to Vogue earlier on Friday.
Leroux, known in the fashion community for his first label Hervé Léger, is most famous for his bandage dresses first introduced in the 1990s. Throughout his career his dressed some of the biggest A-list stars in both fashion and entertainment.
Leroux was born Hervé Peugnet in norther France in May 1957. He first began his career in fashion with Karl Lagerfeld at Fendi and Chanel. In 1984, he opened his own boutique which quickly became “one of Paris’ chic shopping destination,” per Vogue. He continued to work as a freelancer for other designers while building out his own brand and making a name for himself. In 1991, he started to make waves in the fashion industry when his work began to be noticed in Paris. From there, the creative designer with a unique eye quickly rose through the ranks.
In 1998, Hervé Léger was acquired in BCBG Max Azria, leading to his departure from the company one year later. Though he lost the rights to the professional brand name of Hervé Léger, he would continue to be associated with its groundbreaking style. Eventually, Leroux would return to the catwalk at the invitation of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode in 2013.
Over the course of his successful career, he designed custom outfits for major elebrities such as Taylor Swift, Jessica Chastain, Dita Von Teese and Cate Blanchett. Von Teese even took to Instagram to pay her respect to the late designer.
Very sad that we are forced to say farewell to the genius @hervelegerleroux. I’m so grateful to have called him my friend after being introduced as “the ultimate” by @suzannevonaichinger and @alimahdaviparis. He made the most exquisite dresses that showcased a woman’s beauty, rather than distracting from it. I’ll always treasure my afternoons in his atelier just next to @maisonladuree, trying on dress after dress, really just for the fun of it. Hervé would exclaim “THIS dress, this dress is for YOU!” …and occasionally, “…non, not this one. NEXT!!” We would have the best time, I honestly could have only ever worn his dresses. @hervelegerleroux IS Herve Léger (he had to change his name and start over) and he is the inventor and only true master of the iconic bandage dress. And I’d say he was the only dressmaker that could accomplish a truly modern Madame Grès goddess gown. I loved him for his wit, his candor, his sublime elegance and of course, his talent, which, came from authentic obsession, with no care for the commerciality of fashion. I’m so sad to see him go, and so abruptly. We’ve lost one of the fashion greats. My heart breaks for his constant companion, our dear Jocelyn @hervelegersister Thank you, Dear Hervé, for all of it. Rest in glamour, you’ll never be forgotten. #herveleger #herveleroux