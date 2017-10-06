Famed French fashion designer Hervé L. Leroux has passed away at 60-years-old. The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode confirmed his death to Vogue earlier on Friday.

Leroux, known in the fashion community for his first label Hervé Léger, is most famous for his bandage dresses first introduced in the 1990s. Throughout his career his dressed some of the biggest A-list stars in both fashion and entertainment.

Leroux was born Hervé Peugnet in norther France in May 1957. He first began his career in fashion with Karl Lagerfeld at Fendi and Chanel. In 1984, he opened his own boutique which quickly became “one of Paris’ chic shopping destination,” per Vogue. He continued to work as a freelancer for other designers while building out his own brand and making a name for himself. In 1991, he started to make waves in the fashion industry when his work began to be noticed in Paris. From there, the creative designer with a unique eye quickly rose through the ranks.

In 1998, Hervé Léger was acquired in BCBG Max Azria, leading to his departure from the company one year later. Though he lost the rights to the professional brand name of Hervé Léger, he would continue to be associated with its groundbreaking style. Eventually, Leroux would return to the catwalk at the invitation of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode in 2013.

Over the course of his successful career, he designed custom outfits for major elebrities such as Taylor Swift, Jessica Chastain, Dita Von Teese and Cate Blanchett. Von Teese even took to Instagram to pay her respect to the late designer.