Independent Groups Spend $10.6 Million in NJ Governor’s Race

Independent groups have ramped up their spending in the New Jersey governor’s race, pouring roughly $8 million into the contest during the last three weeks, according to the state Election Law Enforcement Commission.

Spending from super PACs and national groups jumped from $2.6 million to nearly $10.6 million three weeks later on Oct. 24, ELEC announced Tuesday. The gubernatorial candidates have combined to spend $13.3 million, bringing general election spending to roughly $23.8 million at last count.

Phil Murphy, the Democratic nominee, has raised $13.3 million, spent $9.8 million and has $3.5 million cash on hand, according to ELEC. Kim Guadagno, the Republican nominee, has pulled in $3.9 million, spent $3.3 million and has a reserve of $632,000.

A union-backed super PAC supporting Murphy called the Committee to Build the Economy has led the way in independent spending with nearly $6.1 million, according to ELEC. When counting independent spending and donations to candidates, the Democratic Governors Association has put in nearly $3 million ahead of the Nov. 7 election. The Republican Governors Association has spent $2 million.

“The heavy bombardment by independent groups has continued a trend that began on a large scale in New Jersey during the 2009 gubernatorial election,” said ELEC Executive Director Jeff Brindle. “This type of spending is now a fixture in both gubernatorial and legislative campaigns.”

With a week left until the election, Murphy maintains a double-digit lead over Guadagno in the polls.