Models, Musicians and Makeup Artists On Their Favorite Halloween Costumes

Eugenia Kuzmina, Actress "My favorite costume was when I dressed up as a devil. I had a role opposite Bill Murray in Rock The Kasbah and the wig I wore is the same wig from the movie."

Patrizia Yangüela, Influencer "This costume was so much fun because I characterized Harley Quinn with her sense of attitude and look. It all stemmed from the film Suicide Squad, which was my initial inspiration. I ended up embellishing all the accessories, to make things pop."

Josie Maran, Model "I borrowed the antlers from my daughter, Rumi. The fluffy jacket was a find from a vintage store in Pennsylvania. I wore it trick or treating with my daughters and then going to M. Night Shyamalan’s annual Shyamaween fundraiser costume party in Philly. I go with a group of girlfriends every year and we dance all night long."

Mariale Marrero, YouTube Makeup Artist "My best costume ever was a zombie Snow White. I'm obsessed with all things Disney and wanted to add a scary component. I was about to leave town but my flight was canceled. I was a little bummed and found an old Snow White costume, so I decided to take my frustration out by playing around with some FX makeup. I made it look like Snow White's skin was falling off, especially around her mouth, from eating a poisoned apple."

Tom Sandoval, Vanderpump Rules "This year, I dressed up as Gambit for the Maxim Halloween party. I wore a women's leather Gap jacket from the late '90s that's been lined with LED lights to create the red glow. The chest protector came from a dirt bike company, the harness came from a military supply store and the leggings came from a cycling store. The headpiece was custom made and designed by me and my friend Becky, who worked on costumes for the Avengers movie."

Nikki Lynette, Visual Artist "For my Halloween costume this year, I'll be dressed as Salome, the biblical character who demanded the head of John the Baptist. The costume is actually from an indie movie I'm starring in, called Paradigm Grey . I'm feeling pretty lucky to have my Halloween look designed by a professional costume designer."

Aly + AJ, Musicians "Aly was a ladybug for absolutely no reason and I was a jockey. It was 2009 and I was working on a horse racing biopic called Secretariat at the time, so I decided to dress up in theme with the film. Eminem, who happens to be an acquaintance in a roundabout way, happened to be playing at Voodoo Festival in New Orleans that year, close to where we were filming. So, Aly and I decided to spend our Halloween with Eminem, bad costumes and all."









In an effort to figure out some truly original costumes, the Observer asked influencers, musicians, models and actors what their favorite costume and Halloween party was over the years. Aly and AJ Michalka, the sisters behind Aly + AJ, shared a story about partying with Eminem in New Orleans, makeup artist Mariale Marrero showed off some seriously scary Snow White makeup and visual artist Nikki Lynette channeled Salome. If you’re still searching for some last-minute costume inspiration, these creative types are offering it up in droves.

Scroll through to see what model Josie Maran wore to M. Night Shyamalan’s annual Shyamaween party and how model Eugenia Kuzmina repurposed a costume from a movie set.