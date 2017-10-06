Jennifer Lopez Wants to Leave Her New York Penthouse Behind

Jennifer Lopez is ready to offload yet another piece of her home portfolio. She sold her Hidden Hills mansion earlier this year, and now, Lopez has listed her duplex penthouse in New York’s Whitman Mansion.

The gorgeous apartment is located atop 21 East 26th Street; it’s one of just four units in the condo building, which overlooks Madison Square Park. Lopez purchased the 6,540-square-foot abode for $20.16 million in 2014, as reported the New York Times.

She’s also apparently been checking out Park Avenue apartments with Alex Rodriguez, so perhaps that contributed to her decision to parts ways with this lovely NoMad residence, now on the market for $26.95 million.

Not that the four-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom condo isn’t spacious; the apartment, which occupies the fifth and sixth floors of the building, is entered via a private elevator landing on the lower level. The ceilings reach over 12 feet high, and there are wide plank rift oak floors throughout, says the listing held by Modlin Group’s Adam Modlin.

Sadly, the tasteful furnishings—a mix of antiques and more contemporary décor, per the Times—are not included in the sale.

The great room features a sky light and French doors that open up to one of the four terraces, and there’s a dining room as well as a kitchen with a breakfast bar, island, open shelving and custom cabinetry. The master suite is on the sixth floor, and of course has two full marble slab bathrooms as well as two terraces—an additional terrace is found off the media room.

Even though Lopez is attempting to vacate the building, the Whitman is still home to a few famous faces—namely, Chelsea Clinton, who moved into the building with her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, from a nearby apartment at the Grand Madison.