John Stamos Announced His Disneyland Engagement on Instagram

Fuller House star John Stamos has kept busy since his glory days on Full House. Now, the 54-year-old Greek yogurt commercial star is engaged to his girlfriend of almost two years, 31-year-old Disney lover Caitlin McHugh.
The couple announced their engagement with a post on Instagram, just like everyone else does these days, including members of the royal family. Stamos showed off a custom illustration of the pair at Disneyland—which happens to be his fiancé’s favorite place. The illustration was attributed to Disney animator Paul Briggs who also worked on Frozen. Admit it, your eight-year-old self is swooning.
The actress has also been a guest star on Law & Order: SVU, made an appearance as Sloan on The Vampire Diaries and starred alongside Josh Peck in Ingenue-ish, a film directed by Stamos with a plot that sounds like it could potentially be inspired by real life: “A kind of young, sort of ethnic LA actress struggles to make it in showbiz without knowing someone, having a famous last name, or sleeping her way to the top (one of these is false).” She also appears to be a model, as she’s represented by Wilhelmina.
Now, everyone just has to wait to see what McHugh wears on her wedding day, but it’s almost certain that a princess tiara will be involved and she’ll find some way to incorporate Disney (perhaps the groomsmen, which will almost definitely include Peck, can dress as the seven dwarves).
Unfortunately, Uncle Jesse’s fans on Twitter were not pleased with the exciting news, as many were holding out hope that he would end up with Aunt Becky.