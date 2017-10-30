Justin Bieber Finally Found a Beverly Hills Home

By
Justin Bieber is reportedly renting a pricy Beverly Hills bachelor pad—scroll through to see inside.
Realtor.com
He's said to be paying $55,000 a month.
Realtor.com
It's over 8,600 square feet.
Realtor.com
The kitchen is fitted with a large breakfast island.
Realtor.com
Bieber was previously at a hotel.
Realtor.com
It's offered furnished or unfurnished.
Realtor.com
It's in the Trousdale Estates area.
Realtor.com
There are fireplaces in the living room and master suite.
Realtor.com
A rather red movie theater.
Realtor.com
The lavish home has more than enough space.
Realtor.com
It's on 0.46 acres.
Realtor.com
The house was built in 2008.
Realtor.com
It has six bedrooms.
Realtor.com
There's a pool, spa and fire pit outside.
Realtor.com
A number of chandeliers dangle from the ceilings.
Realtor.com
There are hardwood floors throughout the house.
Realtor.com
The gym.
Realtor.com
Hopefully, he has better luck with this home than his previous abodes.
Realtor.com
Just a few weeks ago, Justin Bieber was having some difficulty securing a pricy mansion to rent in Beverly Hills.

Beverly Hills residents were reportedly banding together in an attempt to stop Bieber from renting in the neighborhood—they weren’t fans of his penchant for throwing massive parties and trashing his rented homes. But it turns out that Bieber was able to scoop up a glassy bachelor pad, for around $55,000 a month—at least it’s less than the $100,000 a month he was said to be offering in his desperate attempt to get into Beverly Hills.

Justin Bieber. Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

He’s renting a six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom residence in the celeb-favorite Trousdale Estates area, reports TMZ. It’s the same neighborhood where Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber recently doled out $11.63 million for a house.

The contemporary single-story home spans over 8,600 square feet, with an open floor plan that provides lots of space for living, dining and, as the listing held by Jonathan Massaband of CIRG Brokerage, Inc. notes, entertaining—something his neighbors are likely hoping the singer will keep under control.

There are hardwood floors throughout, plus quite a few chandeliers. The kitchen contains a breakfast bar island, and there are fireplaces in the living room and the master suite.

There’s also a movie theater with red walls and black leather chairs, a gym and an office. The backyard features a pool and built-in spa, in addition to a fire pit surrounded by seating.

Unfortunately for Bieber, there has already been an incident at the home, though it has nothing to do with partying or vandalism—an intruder made her way onto the property while Bieber was inside; the trespasser was arrested is now ordered to stay 100 yards away from Bieber.

