E! Re-signs the Kardashians to Keep America Dumb for Several More Seasons

There’s no escaping the Kardashians, at least for a few more years. Deadline reports that the E! network has re-signed the family to a multi-season deal that will stretch through 2020, though TMZ reports that the deal is through 2019. Some of us thought perhaps this would be the year that the Kardashian TV reign would mercifully come to an end due to season 13’s ratings dip, but alas, it wasn’t meant to be.

Per the outlet, the deal is worth $30 million per season, for a total of $150 million over five seasons. However, one of Deadline’s sources pegs the dollar amount “well below $100 million.”

Here was the network’s bland statement:

“We recently celebrated the milestone 10th anniversary of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on E! We have aired 13 wildly successful seasons of the franchise as well as 11 spin-offs, and season 14 is off to a strong start. We are incredibly proud of our partnership with the Kardashians and they remain an important part of the E! family. We look forward to continuing our collaboration for years to come.”

Season 14 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered on October 1 to just 1.26 million viewers, well below the show’s lifetime average of 2-plus million. When will the madness end?