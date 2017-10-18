Kate Middleton Made Another Surprising Public Appearance

Kate Middleton was out of the spotlight for some time after announcing her pregnancy, but now, she’s back with a vengeance after sharing the news of her due date (it’s April 2018, in case you missed that announcement). This time, the pregnant Duchess made an official appearance with her husband and brother-in-law for an important cause, the Coach Core graduation.

The mentorship program was founded to connect coaches with young athletes—it creates jobs, but also fosters positive relationships through team sports. This particular event was to announce three new Coach Core programs in Middlesbrough, Devon, and Bristol, and to congratulate the graduating coaches.

Prince Harry gave a speech, telling the audience “We believe that our graduates here today really are the future of coaching. They have each been on a unique journey, designed to build on their existing skills to equip them with the tools to be effective role models and mentors in their communities.”