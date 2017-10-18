Why Is Kit Harington Happy That ‘Game of Thrones’ Is Ending?

Game of Thrones is ending after its eighth season and we’re really upset about it. What will we do without the political squabbles for the Iron Throne, Tyrion’s delightful quips and Cersei’s death glares? Well, we’ll probably get caught up in one of the five Game of Thrones spinoffs HBO is developing and get over our grief. But one person who won’t be upset about the show’s end and who is looking forward to escaping Westeros is Jon Snow himself, Kit Harington.

Though Game of Thrones is famous for its sprawling story and ensemble cast, it’s become increasingly clear that Harington’s AeJon Starkgaryen is the real hero of the story and the closest thing fans have to a main character. As TV’s most beloved show (and an absolute ratings juggernaut) that brings quite a lot of attention onto the 30-year-old actor and a serious demand on his schedule.

Per Digital Spy:

“Thrones is coming to the end at the right time for me, and everyone involved in it. I was exchanging emails with David [Benioff] Dan [Weiss] last night and we were all getting very soppy and emotional with each other. It will be liberating, just the thought of having a whole year free! You shoot for six months, but half of the projects you might want to do will have started shooting before that six months is over. There’s a lot of things you can’t do. I’m looking forward to finishing, and eight years is the right amount of time. I wouldn’t want it to go on any longer than it has. I have other ideas I’d like to look at producing.”

Harington has been doing this since 2011, so his waning excitement is understandable. At some point, all actors are probably enthused at the prospect of never having to play opposite a tennis ball and a green screen again.

As Game of Thrones winds to a close, Harington has made it a point to involve himself in other projects. He is starring and producing in the BBC’s Gunpowder, based on the true story of Robert Catesby and Guy Fawkes’ attempt to blow up the British parliament.

Game of Thrones will return for its final season in late 2018 or early 2019.