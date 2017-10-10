Live Blog: Guadagno and Murphy Debate for the First Time

7:03 p.m.: What the Polls Say

Phil Murphy enters the debate with a double-digit lead over Kim Guadagno, according to the most recent polls.

A Monmouth University poll released last week gave Murphy a 14-point advantage over Guadagno among likely voters. A Quinnipiac University poll put out a couple weeks earlier pegged Murphy’s lead at 25 points. Earlier polls of registered voters had Murphy with hefty leads of more than 20 points.

Polls have consistently shown that there’s little interest in the New Jersey governor’s race. Nearly half of likely voters were still unfamiliar with the candidates, according to the Monmouth poll.

The debate is being broadcast live on ABC in New York and Philadelphia. That could boost exposure for the largely unknown candidates.

— Christian Hetrick

7 p.m.: Where to Watch

ABC local affiliates are carrying the debate in the New York area on channel 7. In Philadelphia, the debate will air on channel 6. Online viewers can watch the debate on Twitter, abc7ny.com and 6abc.com.

— Alyana Alfaro

6:50 p.m. Christie’s Date With a TiVo in Mendham

Gov. Chris Christie isn’t excited to watch the debate between the candidates running to replace him.

The governor told reporters in Trenton that gubernatorial debates don’t get particularly good ratings, and that it’s the coverage after the event that matters most. Christie said he may not even watch the debate live, which is why he’s recording it on TiVo.

“Not a lot of people watch it,” Christie told reporters at an unrelated news conference. “It’s the after-coverage, which is why most debates are defined by who makes a mistake, because you guys will write a lot about a mistake or a gaffe or an insult or something like that, and then that’s what people will remember from it.”

Christie said he cared more about the 2016 presidential debates because he was involved in President Trump’s debate prep. He’s not helping Guadagno prepare for her debates, he said.

“I have not been asked, so the answer is no,” Christie said.

6:40 p.m.: Demonstrators Crowd Outside NJPAC

Both the Murphy and Guadagno camps have protesters outside of NJPAC, bashing the opposing side for policy issues and campaign promises.

Murphy supporters are criticizing Guadagno for her ties to Christie, the unpopular current governor. Guadagno supporters are bashing Murphy for his plan to raise $1.3 billion in taxes if elected, parroting arguments that have been heard throughout the campaign so far.

— Alyana Alfaro

6:30 p.m.: Game On

After months of attacking each other from afar, Democrat Phil Murphy and Republican Kim Guadagno will debate face-to-face for the first time tonight.

Observer New Jersey is at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, where the two major-party candidates for governor will square off at 7 p.m. Follow along for live coverage from Salvador Rizzo, Alyana Alfaro and Christian Hetrick.

Expect Murphy, a former Goldman Sachs executive and U.S. ambassador to Germany, to seize on Guadagno’s work for her unpopular boss, Gov. Chris Christie. Guadagno, the state’s lieutenant governor, will likely focus on her vow to cut property taxes and criticize Murphy for his plan to raise taxes on the wealthy and large corporations.

The debate could be a big opportunity for the candidates to frame the rest of the race with a month to go until the Nov. 7 election. Nearly half of likely voters are still unfamiliar with both candidates, according to a Monmouth University poll released last week.

— Christian Hetrick