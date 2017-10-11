Manhattan DA Faces Pressure to Resign

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance is facing growing criticism — as well as pressure to resign — because of his office’s decision not to file charges after investigating two high-profile incidents in the news over the last week.

Vance caught flak this week over his decision not to file charges against Weinstein in 2015 over his alleged assault of Italian model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez. The New Yorker reported on Tuesday that the Police Department had obtained an audio recording in which Weinstein admitted to fondling Gutierrez. And the International Business Times reported that David Boies, a lawyer for Weinstein, contributed $10,000 to Vance’s campaign after he decided not to bring charges.

Weinstein was fired from his namesake production company, the Weinstein Company, on Sunday after an investigation by the New York Times found that a series of women had accused him of sexual harassment over three decades. The New Yorker reported after Weinstein’s firing on more accusations, including some involving sexual assault.

A separate investigation last week found that Vance’s office had been working on a case against Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump, over allegations that they deceived potential buyers at Trump SoHo by exaggerating sales figures. Vance subsequently dropped the case after Trump’s attorney, Marc Kasowitz, contributed $31,000 to his campaign in 2012, that report said. In the wake of the report, Vance, who is running for his third term in October, returned the donation.

Last week, Assemblyman Dan Quart sent a letter to New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman requesting that he investigate Vance for his role in choosing not to prosecute Trump’s children.

“I’m not calling for his resignation yet but I think to me all elected officials owe it to New Yorkers to uphold the highest ethical standards,” Quart said. “I don’t believe Cy Vance has met or upheld those high standards.”

“It’s up to the attorney general to determine if he’s going to investigate and what the subject matter of that investigation is,” Quart added. “It shouldn’t be my decision.”

A spokeswoman for Schneiderman declined to comment.

Theo Chino, an activist and member of the New York State Democratic Committee, said that he has been pushing for Vance to resign for the past two years. He runs a website, ReplaceManhattanDA.org, which he said “is very badly made, but that’s the idea.” He recalled Vance’s push for federal legislation mandating that Apple reverse its encryption for users among his issues with the Manhattan district attorney.

“Of course I want him out,” Chino told Observer at a small protest outside Vance’s office calling for his resignation on Tuesday evening. “I’ve been trying to get him out by the electoral process but now we have on top of that, there is some weird things going on and we need to have transparency.”

The Manhattan district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Karen Friedman said that if the office could have prosecuted Weinstein for the conduct that occurred in 2015, “we would have” and that after the complaint was made in 2015, the NYPD — without their knowledge or input — arranged a controlled call and meeting between Gutierrez and Weinstein.

The prosecutors in their Sex Crimes Unit, she said, were not given the opportunity to counsel investigators on what was necessary to capture in order to prove a misdemeanor sex crime before the meeting.

“While the recording is horrifying to listen to, what emerged from the audio was insufficient to prove a crime under New York law, which requires prosecutors to establish criminal intent,” Friedman said in a statement released on Tuesday afternoon. “Subsequent investigative steps undertaken in order to establish intent were not successful. This, coupled with other proof issues, meant that there was no choice but to conclude the investigation without criminal charges.”

A fixture of New York’s legal and Democratic circles for years, Vance still has support from a fellow Democrat, Public Advocate Letitia James.

“I support Cy Vance, I will endorse Cy Vance for re-election, and I don’t understand the controversy,” James said, according to a tweet by a reporter. Her office did not dispute that she made the statement.

But a Democratic district attorney candidate in Brooklyn, Marc Fliedner, also said Vance should go, saying the recent revelations “really go to a failure for women to be properly protected, in exchange for campaign contributions.”