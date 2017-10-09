Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s Morton Square Penthouse Is Back

The Olsen twins both moved on to different residences in New York.

One of the rooms is currently configured as a home office.

The current owner is Bruce Eichner, who is listing the apartment for $25 million.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's former Morton Square penthouse has returned. Scroll through to see inside the West Village home.















Back in 2004, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were just starting their freshman year at NYU. However, unlike many other first years, they chose to forsake the college dorm experience in favor of a sleek penthouse at 1 Morton Square.

The Olsens didn’t end up finishing up at NYU, nor did they ever really move into the condo, for which they paid $7.43 million. The twins eventually put the unit back on the market in 2007, where it languished for three years, until they eventually managed to offload it for $7.7 million in 2010.

The buyer was real estate developer Bruce Eichner, the founder of Continuum Company. Eichner actually did live in the five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom West Village residence, and now he’s ready to sell it for an anticipated profit—he’s listed the 5,725-square-foot space for $25 million.

A private elevator opens into the apartment, and the living room features a wood-burning fireplace with a mantel imported from France. There’s an eat-in kitchen as well as a separate dining room.

A glassy “sculptural wine refrigerator” has the capacity to hold up to 1,000 bottles, and “floats” between the living room and kitchen,” says the listing shared by Douglas Elliman brokers Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes; Douglas Elliman declined to comment on the listing.

The master suite includes a dressing room the listing assures this apartment will be “the envy of all your friends,” and from the photos, it’s actually not much of an exaggeration—the closet is bigger than many one-bedrooms or studio apartments found in New York, while the master bathroom has a claw foot soaking tub and a marble shower.

The Olsens, who have since turned their attention entirely onto their successful clothing lines, have moved on to very different New York homes—Ashley to a full-floor abode at 37 East 12th Street, and Mary-Kate to a $13.5 million Turtle Bay townhouse, where she lives with her husband, Olivier Sarkozy.