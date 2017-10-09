Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s Morton Square Penthouse Is Back

By
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's former Morton Square penthouse has returned. Scroll through to see inside the West Village home.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
The Olsens sold the apartment in 2010.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
The current owner is Bruce Eichner, who is listing the apartment for $25 million.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
The fireplace mantel is imported from France.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
Advertisement
The Olsens reportedly never actually moved in.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
The unit spans 5,725 square feet.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
A very sculptural wine case.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
Advertisement
Just a casual 1,000 bottles of wine.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
An elevator opens into the apartment.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
One of the five bedrooms.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
Advertisement
It's a rather unique selection of artwork displayed at the moment.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
Very envy-inducing, indeed.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
There are impressive water views.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
Advertisement
The building has a 24-hour doorman.
Courtesy douglas Elliman
The eat-in kitchen.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
One of the rooms is currently configured as a home office.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
Advertisement
The Olsen twins both moved on to different residences in New York.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
A rather dramatic marble bathroom.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
Slideshow | List
- / 18

Back in 2004, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were just starting their freshman year at NYU. However, unlike many other first years, they chose to forsake the college dorm experience in favor of a sleek penthouse at 1 Morton Square.

The Olsens didn’t end up finishing up at NYU, nor did they ever really move into the condo, for which they paid $7.43 million. The twins eventually put the unit back on the market in 2007, where it languished for three years, until they eventually managed to offload it for $7.7 million in 2010.

The buyer was real estate developer Bruce Eichner, the founder of Continuum Company. Eichner actually did live in the five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom West Village residence, and now he’s ready to sell it for an anticipated profit—he’s listed the 5,725-square-foot space for $25 million.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

A private elevator opens into the apartment, and the living room features a wood-burning fireplace with a mantel imported from France. There’s an eat-in kitchen as well as a separate dining room.

A glassy “sculptural wine refrigerator” has the capacity to hold up to 1,000 bottles, and “floats” between the living room and kitchen,” says the listing shared by Douglas Elliman brokers Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes; Douglas Elliman declined to comment on the listing.

The master suite includes a dressing room the listing assures this apartment will be “the envy of all your friends,” and from the photos, it’s actually not much of an exaggeration—the closet is bigger than many one-bedrooms or studio apartments found in New York, while the master bathroom has a claw foot soaking tub and a marble shower.

The Olsens, who have since turned their attention entirely onto their successful clothing lines, have moved on to very different New York homes—Ashley to a full-floor abode at 37 East 12th Street, and Mary-Kate to a $13.5 million Turtle Bay townhouse, where she lives with her husband, Olivier Sarkozy.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page