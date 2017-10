Their newest collection of fantasy gifts promises to “satisfy even the most indulgent appetites,” per the press release. They’re selling an aerial photo shoot and private flight with Gray Malin for $35,000, a $60,000 spa trip to Sisley in Paris with plenty of products and a limited edition Rolls-Royce in two color options: blue goes for a cool $439,625, with orange ringing in at $445,750.

Most importantly, there’s an enormous Madame Alexander Dollhouse—and as an added bonus, a new doll arrives on your doorstep every month, for only $8,000. There’s even a collection of 250 ornaments, for those who are so over the ones they made as a small child, which will cost you $50,000.

But the pièce de résistance is a Times Square New Year’s Eve Party, retailing for a mere $1.6 million. The catalog is offering a low-key event where you invite 299 of your closest friends to watch the ball drop, from the roof of the Knickerbocker Hotel. Or you could watch the ball drop from the comfort of your own home, while playing with your fancy dollhouse.