New York Attorney General ‘Ready’ to Sue Trump to Defend Health Care Subsidies

New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said that he is ready to sue President Trump to defend the Affordable Care Act subsidies that help 730,000 New Yorkers afford health care coverage.

On Thursday, Trump announced that the White House will no longer repay insurers for decreasing costs for customers under provisions of the ACA. The president took to Twitter early Friday morning to claim that Obamacare is a “broken mess,” and that he would move toward replacing the law “piece by piece.” Although Republicans control Congress and are no fans of the law, they could not muster the votes to pass a rewrite this year, and Trump is now moving ahead with executive actions.

The Democrats ObamaCare is imploding. Massive subsidy payments to their pet insurance companies has stopped. Dems should call me to fix! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2017

Schneiderman, a Democrat, blasted Trump’s decision and vowed to take legal action on behalf of affected New Yorkers.

“This summer, the courts granted our intervention to defend these vital subsidies and the quality, affordable health care they ensure for millions of families across the country,” Schneiderman said in a statement. “Our coalition of states stands ready to sue if President Trump cuts them off.”

“Hundreds of thousands of New York families rely on the Affordable Care Act’s subsidies for their health care — and again and again, President Trump has threatened to cut off these subsidies to undermine our healthcare system and force Congress to the negotiating table,” he continued. “That’s unacceptable. I will not allow President Trump to once again use New York families as political pawns in his dangerous, partisan campaign to eviscerate the Affordable Care Act at any cost.”

In May, Schneiderman and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra spearheaded a coalition of 18 state attorneysgGeneral seeking to intervene in House v. Price, a related court case. A federal court in Washington, D.C., granted the coalition’s request to intervene in August.

The case is a legal challenge brought by the GOP-controlled House to block billions of dollars in ACA subsidies that lower co-payments, deductibles, and other out-of-pocket costs for low-income Americans. The payments — known as cost-sharing reductions — are required by Obamacare.