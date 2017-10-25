NJ Politics Digest: Christie Blasts Pro-Leagues Over Sports Betting

In an interview for an HBO show, Gov. Chris Christie called professional sports leagues hypocrites for opposing sports betting in New Jersey while allowing teams to move to Las Vegas, where sports gambling is legal.

“The hypocrisy is just so overwhelming,” Christie said in a Tuesday episode of Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel. “They say because we have the Giants and the Jets and the Devils, that somehow we shouldn’t be allowed to have gambling here because somehow it will threaten the integrity of the game. Well, ya kidding? How isn’t it threatening the integrity of the game in Las Vegas for the NHL and the NFL?”

Christie has long fought for legal sports betting as a way to boost state revenues and help New Jersey’s diminished casino and horse racing industries, but a federal ban has blocked the state’s efforts for five years. The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in New Jersey’s sports betting case in December.

In other news, Bill Clinton campaigned for Phil Murphy and urged Democrats to get to the polls on Election Day. Clinton suggested Murphy’s gubernatorial rival, Republican Kim Guadagno, is taking a far-right stance on illegal immigration to motivate the most conservative GOP voters and pull off an upset victory.

And State Attorney General Chris Porrino is suing Mahwah Township and its council, claiming the Bergen County town tried to keep out-of-state Orthodox Jews from moving in by passing two discriminatory ordinances.

Quote of the Day: “How in the world do we keep winning the popular vote in the presidential election and have 30 or more governors from the other party?” — Bill Clinton on Republicans holding a majority of state governorships.

Bill Clinton Stumps for Murphy, Alluding to Bridgegate

Clinton said getting out the vote was key for Democrats in the New Jersey governor’s race so that Murphy’s Republican rival, Kim Guadagno, considered a long-shot candidate in most polls, does not unexpectedly clinch a victory.

Menendez’s 2006 Election Controversy Discussed at Trial

Judge William H. Walls on Tuesday barred attorneys in the ongoing bribery trial of Sen. Robert Menendez from admitting materials from a controversy that got significant media attention during Menendez’s 2006 run for Senate.

Porrino Sues Mahwah Over ‘Discriminatory’ Actions Toward Jews

Porrino charged that the township council sought to halt an unwanted “infiltration” of Orthodox Jews by passing a measure to ban non-New Jersey residents from using the town’s parks, and a separate measure effectively barring the posting of plastic strips called “lechis” on utility poles that mark boundaries of an eruv used by Orthodox Jews.

GOP leaders scramble for tax deduction fix before budget vote

A handful of New York Republicans, along with a New Jersey lawmaker, are threatening to vote against the budget unless GOP leaders retreat from plans to eliminate a key federal deduction that people can take for the state and local taxes they pay.

Developers Plan Wind Farms Off Jersey as Christie Era Ends

After years of being sidelined by New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, wind farm developers are dusting off plans for massive offshore turbines that may someday generate more electricity than a nuclear reactor.

Murphy says electing Guadagno would mean a 3rd term for Chris Christie. Is that true?

Gov. Chris Christie won’t be on the ballot in November. But you may not know that if you’ve been plugged into Phil Murphy’s campaign.

N.J. SPCA, facing allegations of neglect and mismanagement, agrees to state-appointed monitor

Allegations that the New Jersey SPCA is a haven for ” ‘wannabe’ cops” that fails to investigate animal cruelty adequately, spends “exorbitant” amounts on legal fees, and is plagued with “persistent operational waste” have prompted the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office to appoint an outside monitor.

Christie thanks emergency responders for Sandy efforts

Gov. Chris Christie says much of the work done by New Jersey’s emergency responders when Superstorm Sandy hit nearly five years will remain unknown to the public but not unappreciated.

40th District candidates square off at forum in Ridgewood

Candidates for New Jersey’s 40th Legislative District detailed their respective policies on expenditures, transportation and women’s health at a forum Monday night, and also took time to attack their opponents’ platforms.

Paterson: Convicted Mayor Jose ‘Joey’ Torres still tops in campaign fund-raising

Jose “Joey” Torres received almost $20,000 in political contributions during his last three months as Paterson’s mayor, despite the corruption charges that were pending against him.

Ex-Brick employee, daughter of disgraced mayor, ran $940K health fraud with brother

A former longtime employee for Brick Township pleaded guilty Tuesday to submitting nearly $1 million in fraudulent insurance claims to the town’s health insurance program, as part of a long-running scheme to boost an out-of-state medical office owned by her now-deceased brother, officials said.

