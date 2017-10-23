NJ Politics Digest: Clinton Raises Money for Murphy

Hillary Clinton came to New Jersey on Sunday to boost Phil Murphy, the Democratic nominee for governor, at a fundraiser in Harrison.

Unlike other big name Democrats that have recently joined Murphy on the campaign trail, including former President Barack Obama, Clinton’s event was closed to the media. Tickets for the fundraiser were $1,000, but guests were encouraged to give $4,300 to get a photo with the 2016 presidential nominee, according to the Associated Press. Former President Bill Clinton is scheduled to headline a rally with Murphy on Tuesday.

Gov. Chris Christie has been a political boogeyman in the battleground 14th legislative district. Sen. Linda Greenstein and Republican challenger Ileana Schirmer are each trying to tie the deeply unpopular governor to the other.

And the leaders of a bipartisan task force focused on heroin and opiate addiction, including New Jersey Reps. Donald Norcross (D-1) and Tom MacArthur (R-3), called on President Trump to declare a national emergency to address the opioid epidemic. A commission led by Christie recommended the emergency declaration in August, but the president hasn’t acted on it despite saying he supports the idea.

Quote of the Day: “I’m being a pain in the ass about it … I’ve told the House leadership: Don’t think you can send me just anything and count on my vote for it.” — Rep. Tom MacArthur on the GOP tax reform plan.

Scorn for Christie Unites Both Candidates in Close NJ Senate Race

Norcross, MacArthur Urge Trump to Declare National Opioid Emergency

NJSPCA Should Be Stripped of Power, Investigative Agency Says

The organization charged with enforcing the state’s animal cruelty laws is a haven for waste, abuse and “wannabe cops” with firearms, according to a report from the State Commission of Investigation released Friday.

Christie opioid panel to reveal how drug crisis began

The final report of the White House opioid panel chaired by Gov. Chris Christie will not only discuss how to deal with the drug crisis but also look at how it happened in the first place.

Analysis: N.J. Republicans battle Trump and party over important deduction in tax plan

Right now, all five Republicans representing New Jersey in the House are battling their party leaders to change the framework unveiled Sept. 27 because it would eliminate the deduction for state and local taxes that helps make high-tax New Jersey more affordable.

NJ ballot questions this November will decide how money is spent

If you thought New Jersey’s governor’s race was getting less attention than usual this year, consider that barely a peep has been said about two public questions on the statewide ballot. Both have implications for state finances.

Trump’s all in for Republican in Virginia governor race. Not so for Guadagno in N.J.

President Donald Trump endorsed Ed Gillespie, a former lobbyist, congressional aide and Republican Party leader. Vice President Mike Pence attended a rally for him and helped him raise money.

New Jersey is the only other state that will elect a governor next month, but neither Trump nor Pence have uttered a word in support of the Republican nominee Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno.

Murphy slams ‘anti-Semitic’ rhetoric around Mahwah eruv

Democratic nominee for governor Phil Murphy chided residents of Mahwah for creating an “overarching perception of anti-Semitism and discrimination” in its rejection of an eruv, he wrote in a pointed op-ed published in the Jewish Standard on Thursday.

Fulop administration fighting judge’s order to release ‘bid rig’ recording

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop’s administration is fighting a judge’s order that it release a 2014 recording of Fulop’s top aides allegedly discussing steering a city contract, arguing the conversation was “private.”

Endorsement: Murphy’s experience, ideas make him the best choice to be N.J.’s next governor

New Jersey’s a wrecked vehicle sitting on a used-car lot, dented on the outside, and broken on the inside. The previous owner plugged radiator leaks with sawdust, patched tires with chewing gum, and turned back the odometer rather than fix it.

Guadagno’s pot plan would be a boon for gangs and thugs

Phil Murphy, the Democratic candidate for governor, is prepared to follow the lead of states like Colorado by legalizing marijuana in New Jersey and taxing its sale. His Republican opponent, Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, would go only half as far. She wants to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana, but would continue to arrest and imprison those who sell it. So, which is the wiser course?

