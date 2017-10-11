NJ Politics Digest: Guadagno, Murphy Duke It Out in First Debate

Kim Guadagno and Phil Murphy battled over a wide range of issues Tuesday night in their first televised debate of the New Jersey governor’s race.

Guadagno, the Republican nominee, homed in property taxes and painted Murphy as vague about his campaign promises. And Murphy, the Democratic nominee, was at times light on details on how to fully fund cash-starved schools and pensions. He repeatedly tied Guadagno, the current lieutenant governor, to the deeply unpopular Gov. Chris Christie.

Christie still hopes President Trump will declare a national emergency on opioid addiction before the end of the year, even though it’s been two months since he proposed the idea. The president has not yet signed an executive order declaring the opioid crisis a national emergency.

And during the ongoing corruption trial of Sen. Bob Menendez, prosecutors alleged the senator spoke with then Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius in 2012 to help co-defendant Salomon Melgen, the wealthy donor accused of bribing Menendez.

Quote of the Day: “Quite frankly, Phil, that sounds like the Chris Christie plan.” — Kim Guadagno using Phil Murphy’s tactic of mentioning Chris Christie against him.

Shots Fired at First Guadagno, Murphy Debate

Kim Guadagno and Phil Murphy hammered away at each other Tuesday night at their first debate, sparring for an hour over a dizzying array of issues from the state’s dire finances to legalizing marijuana, from high taxes to rising tolls, from Gov. Chris Christie’s checkered tenure to Gov. Jon Corzine’s.

Live Blog: Guadagno and Murphy Debate for the First Time

Observer New Jersey’s live coverage of the first televised debate between Kim Guadagno and Phil Murphy.

Guadagno, Murphy Slam Each Other Hours Before Debate

The Kim Guadagno and Phil Murphy campaigns fired off a flurry of last-minute attacks on Tuesday, setting the stage for a heated debate this evening as the governor’s race enters the home stretch.

Christie Laments Delays in Declaring National Emergency on Opioids

Two months after he first proposed the idea, Gov. Chris Christie said he is holding out hope that President Trump will declare a national emergency on opioid addiction before the end of the year.

Menendez Met With HHS Secretary on Melgen’s Behalf, Prosecutors Say

Prosecutors alleged on Tuesday in the ongoing corruption trial of Sen. Bob Menendez that the senator spoke with then Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius in 2012 on behalf of co-defendant Salomon Melgen, the wealthy donor that prosecutors say bribed Menendez with lavish gifts and campaign donations.

New Jersey Continues to Use Easily Hacked Voting Machines

When New Jersey voters go to the polls this November to choose a replacement for Gov. Chris Christie, the technology they use will be woefully outdated and vulnerable to cyberattack.

Former V.P. Al Gore to stump for Democrats in Ocean Twp.

Former Vice President Al Gore will be at the municipal gymnasium Sunday to stump for Democratic Party candidates.

Phil Murphy condemns Harvey Weinstein allegations, cancels fundraiser

New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy canceled a potential fundraiser with Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, planned during a meeting six weeks before sexual harassment allegations against the Hollywood film mogul came to light.

25 revealing things you may not know about N.J. governor candidates Murphy and Guadagno

One of the two major-party candidates for New Jersey governor picks an Oscar nominee released just last year as a favorite all-time movie. The other goes for an Oscar winner from 45 years ago.

We had to cancel 35 trains after 20 engineers took surprise day off, NJ Transit says

NJ Transit officials blamed the cancellation of 35 trains on Columbus Day on 20 engineers who they said unexpectedly took the day off, causing overcrowding and frustrating riders.

Why N.J. patients with chronic pain still can’t get medical marijuana

Five months ago, a New Jersey health panel voted in favor of dramatically expanding the list of conditions that may be treated with cannabis. Chronic pain, Alzheimer’s, autism, anxiety, migraines, and other maladies should be added to the list of 13 ailments, said the panel of doctors and other health professionals.

State Pension System Poised to Invest in Infrastructure

For more than a decade, managers of New Jersey’s public-employee pension funds have been using so-called alternative investments like private equity and real estate to diversify and protect against major swings in the stock market. Now they’re on the verge of investing for the first time in infrastructure projects.

Worst-kept secret in D.C.? Booker says peers are ‘very worried’ about Trump

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker said lawmakers of both parties are “very worried” about President Donald Trump’s performance in office.

Jersey City cops living in affordable housing in Newport, sources say

Two Jersey City police officers are sharing an apartment in the city’s Newport section that was set aside as affordable housing for people making less than the cops earn, sources with knowledge of the matter told The Jersey Journal.

Ex-NJ mayor stole $5K from scholarship fund for gambling fun, prosecutor says

A former mayor took more than $5,000 from a scholarship fund dedicated to a former EMT for his own use in the Atlantic City casinos, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

LD2 Dems Torment Brown and Company for ‘Ducking Debate’

​​Democrats in LD2 tonight charged their Republican ​opponents with bailing on a debate at the Civic Association of Atlantic City. ​Assemblyman​ ​Chris​ ​Brown​ ​(R-2) and​ ​his​ ​running​ ​mates​ ​Brenda​ ​Taube​ ​and Vince​ ​Sera​ ​​confirmed ​their​ ​attendance​ ​and​ barely​ gave notice​ ​for​ pulling the plug.

