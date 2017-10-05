NJ Politics Digest: Melgen Donated $600,000 to Help Menendez

Prosecutors in the ongoing corruption trial of Sen. Bob Menendez focused Wednesday on the $600,000 the senator’s top donor, Salomon Melgen, gave to groups supporting Menendez, according to reports.

Melgen, a wealthy Florida eye doctor, made two donations of $300,000 each in 2012, according to the Associated Press. Prosecutors argue the political contributions were bribes to Menendez, who allegedly took official actions to benefit Melgen’s interests.

The stakes are high in the trial, and not just for Menendez. A conviction could potentially give Republicans an extra seat in the Senate, and some of President Trump’s advisers are polling voters about expelling Menendez from the Senate. A poll found 71 percent of New Jersey likely voters for the 2018 midterms said the Senate should kick out Menendez if convicted.

And Gov. Chris Christie was mocked worldwide when he was caught lounging on a beach he closed to the public during last summer’s state government shutdown. But when it comes to the budget deal that re-opened government, the governor is the one getting the last laugh.

Quote of the Day: “It’s a long time. Even when Steve Sweeney has been mad at me at times, we’ve never gone this long. We’ve been together for eight years.” — Gov. Chris Christie on not talking to Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto in more than three months.

Three Months After Shutdown, Budget Deal Works to Christie’s Favor

While he failed to get lawmakers to raid roughly $300 million from the reserves of the state’s largest health insurer, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, Christie will still get to spend roughly $200 million on the issue he wanted the money for in the first place: combating the deadly opioid epidemic.

Christian Hetrick, Observer

Trump Advisers Poll Whether Senate Should Expel Menendez If Convicted

Some of President Trump’s top campaign advisers are taking aim at Sen. Bob Menendez, the Democrat standing trial on corruption charges.

Salvador Rizzo, Observer

NJ Senate Bill Would Ban ‘Bump Stocks’ Suspected in Las Vegas Attack

New Jersey Democrats plan to introduce legislation Thursday banning a gun accessory found in the hotel room of the attacker who carried out the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history over the weekend in Las Vegas.

Christian Hetrick, Observer

$600K in political donations eyed at Menendez bribery trial

Prosecutors at the bribery trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez presented evidence Wednesday that a wealthy friend contributed $600,000 to political organizations that supported the New Jersey Democrat, part of what they contend was a two-way arrangement in which Menendez offered his political influence in return.

Associated Press

Menendez heads to D.C. for long weekend after jurors hear of big-money donations

After his federal corruption trial was adjourned Wednesday afternoon, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez rushed out of the Newark courtroom to catch a train to Washington, D.C.

The Record

Murphy, Guadagno agree the race is closer than what polls suggest

Most public opinion polls indicate Democrat Phil Murphy will cruise to victory in next month’s gubernatorial election, with all the major surveys giving him a double-digit lead.

Politico

Christie OK with federal proposal that would raise taxes for many in NJ

Gov. Chris Christie said he doesn’t oppose a federal proposal to eliminate the state and local tax deduction Wednesday, the same day a report from a liberal think tank warned the tax plan would mean a tax hike for more than one-fourth of New Jersey taxpayers.

NJ101.5

Trump says property tax deduction has rest of America subsidizing N.J. He’s wrong.

Supporters of President Donald Trump’s proposal to end the federal tax deduction for state and local income and property taxes insist that the break is a subsidy for states like New Jersey at the expense of others.

NJ.com

Thousands of Tales of Torment From the Nation’s Worst Transit System

Every day, hundreds of fed-up, frightened and frazzled bus and rail riders file reports about their commutes via the agency’s “Contact Us” website function. During just four weeks in April and May, 7,000 stories—mostly complaints—were shared.

Bloomberg

New Jersey is about to hit opioid makers with a major lawsuit

Two major U.S. manufacturers of opioids are likely to be named in civil suits by New Jersey Attorney General Christopher Porrino as early as this week for deceptive practices in marketing the highly addictive drugs, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation tell NJ Advance Media.

NJ.com

New Jersey Town Says ‘No Thanks’ to Development

The developers snatched up possibly the last large building site here on New Jersey’s red-hot gold coast, a weed-covered, waterfront parcel offering spectacular views of Manhattan.

New York Times

DEP Wants Input on Spending NJ’s Share of VW Settlement

The state is looking for public input on how to spend $72.2 million to clean up air pollution from the transportation sector.

NJSpotlight

Bruce Springsteen reveals whether he’d ever run for N.J. governor

Gov. Bruce Springsteen? Don’t count on it.

People have joked for years that the New Jersey rock icon would win in a landslide if he ever ran for the top political position in the state he has come to symbolize.

NJ.com

Democrats condemn Atlantic County freeholder John Carman for use of confederate symbol

Atlantic County Democrats condemned Freeholder John Carman on Wednesday for wearing a jacket with a patch that contains a Confederate symbol.

Press of Atlantic City

Atlantic City mayoral candidates face off in debate

The four mayoral candidates went face-to-face Tuesday night, each citing his accomplishments, hopes and visions for the city. But it wasn’t long before Republican incumbent Don Guardian and Democratic challenger Frank Gilliam took center stage, swapping subtle — and not-so-subtle — jabs and opposing views.

Press of Atlantic City