NJ Politics Digest: The Debates Were Not Very Good

Kim Guadagno and Phil Murphy went out swinging in their final debate Wednesday night but were once again light on details when asked about the No. 1 issue for voters: property taxes. Viewers did learn what their favorite fruits are, which is a great data point if you’re running for president of the Chiquita Banana company instead of New Jersey governor.

The bottom line is that at a time of deep fiscal problems, somewhat vague plans from the campaigns, and enough spin to enrich uranium coming from the candidates, the debates presented a golden opportunity to press Guadagno and Murphy for specifics that went beyond their favorite lines. By awarding the debates to ABC and CBS stations located outside New Jersey, the Election Law Enforcement Commission opted for a more superficial approach that basically let the candidates repeat in prime time their greatest hits from the campaign trail.

As an introduction to the candidates and their key differences, the debates were a real service to the many voters who are just tuning into the race. As a mechanism to get a clearer picture of how Guadagno and Murphy would govern, the debates hardly helped.

In both forums, the New York and Philadelphia moderators ran through a blizzard of questions with almost no follow-ups, no fact-checking and no allowances for the candidates to have extended, meaningful exchanges. Some of the questions were well researched and right on the money, but with only a minute for each answer, the candidates were all too ready with evasive maneuvers and brassy attack lines to fill up their airtime without having to reach for new substance.

Next time, ELEC (or “ELECT” as one of the New York moderators flubbingly called them Wednesday night) should consider putting New Jersey journalists in the driver’s seat. Michael Aron of NJTV was skilled and knowledgeable moderating two primary debates and the lieutenant gubernatorial debate this year, and he’s not the only one capable of refereeing these encounters in an illuminating way.

In other news, millions of dollars have been raised ahead of the 2018 congressional races in New Jersey as incumbents and challengers prepare for big campaigns that could draw national attention. Here’s the status of fundraising in all of New Jersey’s 12 districts, according to FEC reports filed in October. And the defense for Sen. Bob Menendez put up a witness Wednesday that contradicted earlier testimony given during his ongoing corruption trial.

Quote of the Day #1: “The ‘circuit buzzer’ — it sounds like an overstock item at Crazy Eddie’s.” — Phil Murphy on Kim Guadagno’s “circuit breaker” property tax plan.

Quote of the Day #2: “No. That was an easy one.” — Kim Guadagno on whether she’d appoint Gov. Chris Christie to the U.S. Senate.

