NJ Politics Digest: The NJEA’s Costly War With Sweeney

The New Jersey Education Association’s battle with Senate President Steve Sweeney is on pace to be the most expensive legislative race in state history, and the investment may be paying off for the powerful teacher’s union, according to a Republican internal poll.

Candidates and independent groups had spent $9.5 million on the Senate race in Sweeney’s district as of Oct. 6, a month before the election. By the time it’s all said and done, nearly $20 million could be poured into the race, according to the state Election Law Enforcement Commission. The NJEA has spent $4 million so far to take out Sweeney, the state’s top elected Democrat.

The money could be worth it for the union, as the race between Sweeney and Republican Fran Grenier is tightening, according to an internal poll taken by Republicans. Sweeney leads the race by 6 points after having an 18-point advantage in September, the poll said. (A polling memo provided by a pro-Sweeney super PAC showed the Senate president up by 12 points, but the poll itself was not provided.)

Quote of the Day: “We could be seeing first $20 million legislative race. That used to be the cost of a gubernatorial race.” — Joseph Donohue, deputy executive director of the state Election Law Enforcement Commission, on the Senate race between Sweeney and Grenier.

NJEA’s Battle With Sweeney Setting Spending Records in NJ

New Jersey’s largest teacher union has spent $4 million to unseat Senate President Steve Sweeney (D-Gloucester), and the race is on track to be the most expensive in state history for a legislative seat, according to a new report from the Election Law Enforcement Commission.

Salvador Rizzo, Observer Read more

Sweeney Holds 6-Point Lead Over Grenier, GOP Poll Finds

Fran Grenier, the Republican candidate challenging Senate President Steve Sweeney (D-Gloucester), trails by 6 points and has been closing the gap over the last month, according to an internal poll taken by Republicans.

Salvador Rizzo, Observer Read more

Opinion: NJEA Showing What Democracy Looks Like

Steve Sweeney and George Norcross’s increasingly desperate campaign to cling to power has taken an interesting turn. Instead of making the case that Sweeney has effectively served his constituents in the 3rd legislative district, they have taken to bashing the New Jersey Education Association and its members for taking a principled stand against Sweeney’s record of failure and broken promises.

Marie Blistan, Observer Read more

RGA Outspends DGA 2-to-1 in NJ Governor’s Race

The Republican Governors Association has pumped close to $1.6 million into the New Jersey governor’s race so far, more than double the nearly $800,000 that the Democratic Governors Association has spent, according to reports filed with the Election Law Enforcement Commission.

Alyana Alfaro, Observer Read more

Murphy Leads Guadagno by 15 Points in FDU Poll

Gov. Chris Christie looms large over the New Jersey governor’s race and is harming Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno’s chances of succeeding him, according to a new poll released Tuesday.

Christian Hetrick, Observer Read more

Charlie Crist Once Stayed With Melgen and Family

Sen. Bob Menendez is not the only politician to have stayed at the home of Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen, according to testimony on Tuesday from Melgen’s wife, Flor Melgen.

Alyana Alfaro, Observer Read more

Menendez defense testimony continues as Pence weighs in

Vice President Mike Pence weighed in on the case, telling a radio host it would be wrong for Bob Menendez to stay in office if he’s convicted. The Republican Pence said on Hugh Hewitt’s radio show Tuesday that having a convicted felon in the Senate would be “altogether inappropriate and wrong.” Pence said it would be a decision for the Senate and he wants to respect its processes.

Associated Press Read more

New Jersey election: Democrats hit GWB scandal, join GOP in rallying their bases

As bumper-to-bumper traffic moved slowly over the George Washington Bridge toward Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, top Democratic lawmakers stood on a cliff in the shadow of the bridge stumping for their party’s candidate for governor, Phil Murphy, and driving home a familiar theme: Gov. Chris Christie’s second-in-command, Kim Guadagno, can’t be trusted.

The Record Read more

Will Phil Murphy stay silent on property taxes in final NJ governor debate?

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy on the campaign trail isn’t often at a loss for words — except when it comes to taking a position on whether New Jersey should keep in place a cap on arbitration salary increases for police and fire unions, seen as key to tamping down property taxes.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Obamacare sticker shock: Horizon customers to pay 24 percent more in N.J. next year

New Jersey residents who bought their own health coverage from Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield through the Affordable Care Act will pay an average of 24 percent more next year, according to state-approved rates released on Tuesday.

NJ.com Read more

Feds give NJ Transit green light to test system to prevent train crashes

NJ Transit has received conditional approval from federal regulators to begin testing a train collision avoidance system on its Morristown Line.

The Record Read more

Judge orders Fulop administration to turn over bid recording

A judge has ordered Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop’s administration to turn over a recording of top administration officials in 2014 allegedly discussing an attempt to rig a bid.

Politico Read more

Memo To Next Governor: Appoint Blue-Ribbon Panel on Higher Education

New Jersey’s next governor needs to raise the profile of higher education, provide more funding for colleges and low-income students, and bring the public back into the process of higher education planning and oversight, urges a new report.

NJSpotlight Read more